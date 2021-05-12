NI Expands Global Network To Serve Small Businesses

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) announced the expansion of its global distribution channels within the NI Partner Network, a strategic move to support its omnichannel strategy dedicated to serving small-to-medium business (SMB) customers to help them do what they do...

NI (NATI) - Get Report announced the expansion of its global distribution channels within the NI Partner Network, a strategic move to support its omnichannel strategy dedicated to serving small-to-medium business (SMB) customers to help them do what they do best — innovate.

NI is focused on providing value and choice to its SMB customers, strategically connecting them to partners and resources on ni.com to provide a positive, efficient experience. Shifting to a multi-channel approach in this way leverages established, well-known distributors and ni.com to meet customers' buying needs.

"We know our customers, especially those in the SMB space, need simple and efficient ways to buy so their time is spent on moving their business forward," said Josh Mueller, GM of the Portfolio Business Unit at NI. "That's why we're taking important steps to serve our customers in ways that help them the most, including new avenues to purchasing NI products and solutions."

NI is also committed to purchasing more from small and diverse businesses. As outlined in its 2030 Corporate Impact Strategy, Engineering Hope, NI has put forth a goal stating that by 2030, 16% of NI suppliers will be small or diverse businesses. Diverse and equitable procurement has a positive ripple effect throughout entire communities and NI is taking steps, such as increasing access to its global distribution program, to cultivate opportunities for small or diverse business suppliers.

To show appreciation for its SMB customers and community, NI is celebrating Small Business Month in a big way, from providing access to best-in-class test tools and technology at a discount, to sharing customer success stories.

During the month of May, members of the SMB community can look forward to:

Customer stories and the "Secrets of Small Business" video series featuring SMB CEOs and their perspectives on overcoming some of the greatest engineering challenges of today.

Limited-time promotions on tools, software and solutions designed to help SMB customers advance their engineering initiatives, including LabVIEW, FlexLogger™ software and CompactDAQ.

Webinars about NI software and solutions to help SMBs address quality in validation designs and flexibility in engineering.

"Connecting our customers to the right technologies and services helps them accelerate their pace of innovation and better serve their organizations and end customers," said Jim Ramsey, vice president of the Global Partner program at NI. "We're excited to celebrate Small Business Month for this reason — to help equip more engineers with the tools and technologies they need to take on their next big opportunity."

Learn more about NI's expanded global distribution network and how it's celebrating the SMB community this month.

