NI And Soliton Technologies Sign Strategic Agreement

NI (Nasdaq: NATI) and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardization, announced a strategic agreement to accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation. Together, the companies will deliver new productivity tools and standardized frameworks to help engineers design and get products to market faster, while unlocking the value of test data across the semiconductor workflow.

Companies are challenged with testing increasingly complex products while capturing high volumes of data in shorter amounts of time. Modern software-connected systems that bridge multiple sources of data from design to validation to production are eliminating silos throughout the semiconductor product development lifecycle. This partnership brings together NI's innovation in high-throughput and high-fidelity measurements with Soliton's expertise in lab standardization. It underscores NI's software strategy to connect test data across the enterprise value chain to help customers get products to market more efficiently.

"Soliton is an expert in semiconductor validation software frameworks. They have a combination of deep domain knowledge and a commitment to software innovation. This will accelerate our unified ability to deliver tailored software-connected systems for our customers' semiconductor validation and characterization needs. This partnership helps us strengthen our vision of connecting the design, validation and production stages of the semiconductor product development flows," said Ritu Favre, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NI Semiconductor Business. "Our focus will be to improve productivity of validation labs and to increase the value of software to our mutual customers. We will jointly develop tailored systems to solve our customer's toughest business challenges. We look forward to partnering with the Soliton team."

"This partnership will allow NI and Soliton to optimize our respective strengths to provide transformational solutions for semiconductor design and validation. We plan to provide customers with a strong portfolio of out-of-the-box solutions and a higher-level starting point to transform their labs with data insights that accelerate, not hinder, the IC design cycle," said Dr. Ganesh Devaraj, Founder & CEO of Soliton. "NI has been an industry leader in providing robust high-productivity software platforms and systems. Their expertise combined with Soliton's decade long experience in creating standardization frameworks will enhance business results for our customers by improving design cycles through data quality, automation and reuse."

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

About Soliton Technologies

Founded in 1998 as the first NI Alliance Partner in India, Soliton has grown into a leading global provider of purpose-built software for semiconductor design validation and end-customer evaluation of devices. Soliton is known for deep expertise in helping multi-national companies successfully scale enterprise-wide lab-standardization initiatives. Soliton is also focused on bringing the capabilities of Machine Learning to help customers better leverage their validation data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding activities to be conducted or expected to be conducted by NI and Soliton; effects or results of those activities; availability, features, or capabilities of any products resulting from those activities; and impact of those activities on NI's business or plans. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions, that actual events or results may differ materially and could be negatively impacted by numerous factors, including any inability of NI and Soliton to realize the expected benefits of the strategic agreement including timely developing and making available new productivity tools and standardized frameworks; risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 virus and further economic and market disruptions resulting from COVID-19; further adverse changes or fluctuations in the global economy; further adverse fluctuations in our industry; foreign exchange fluctuations; changes in the current global trade regulatory environment; fluctuations in customer demands and markets; fluctuations in demand for NI products including orders from NI's large customers; component shortages; delays in the release of new products; NI's ability to effectively manage its operating expenses; manufacturing inefficiencies and the level of capacity utilization; the impact of any recent or future acquisitions or divestitures by NI (including the ability to successfully operate or integrate the acquired company's business into NI, the ability to retain and integrate the acquired company's employees into NI, and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition; expense overruns; and adverse effects of price changes or effective tax rates. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results. We refer you to the documents that the company files regularly with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2020. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in this press release. NI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release. (NATI-F)

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005084/en/