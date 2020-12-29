NHA Creates Partnership, Path For Accredited Immunization Training For Pharmacy Technicians Ahead Of New Vaccines

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Healthcareer Association (NHA) is now partnering with CEimpact to offer pharmacy technicians an ACPE-accredited immunization training option, helping them qualify to administer vaccinations according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

CEimpact, a leader in pharmacy training and education, will provide both immunization training and technician-specific continuing education courses to NHA's educational and employer partners, along with pharmacy technicians. The immunization training is open to all state-licensed pharmacy technicians, regardless of whether they are nationally certified.

"With the arrival of flu season plus the recent availability of COVID-19 vaccines, the timing couldn't be better," says Jessica Langley-Loep, NHA's Executive Director of Education and Advocacy. "NHA has long been active in advocating for expanded roles for pharmacy technicians, and we are excited to play a role in public health by enabling technicians to administer immunizations."

"NHA accompanies the pharmacy technician along every step of their professional journey, giving them access to resources that go beyond just certification," adds Lyndsey McDonald, NHA's Director of Pharmacy Partnerships. "We offer learning solutions at every stage of their career - from foundational learning, through ExCPT (CPhT) certification, through career advancement. The advanced skills training and continuing education component of this partnership aligns perfectly with our efforts to promote the advancement of pharmacy technicians in improving patient care."

The HHS PREP Act expands on previous rights accorded to qualified pharmacy technicians and state-authorized pharmacy interns, authorizing those who meet HHS requirements to administer childhood vaccines, COVID-19 tests, and COVID-19 vaccines (upon availability). The recent announcement comes as pharmacies nationwide prepare for an onslaught of immunization requests, with major retail pharmacies hiring thousands of additional employees to help meet the demand.

For more information on NHA and the ACPE-accredited immunization training for pharmacy technicians through CEimpact, visit https://info.nhanow.com/onepartner.

About National Healthcareer Association ®Since 1989, NHA has been partnering with allied health education programs, organizations and employers across the nation to award more than one million allied health certifications. The organization offers eight nationally accredited exams, certification preparation and study materials, learning resources, industry-leading outcomes-based data analytics, as well as ongoing professional development and continuing education for its certification holders. For more information, visit www.nhanow.com.

NHA is a division of Assessment Technologies Institute, LLC, a leader in providing technology based educational, assessment, testing and certification solutions for healthcare and other vocational fields.

