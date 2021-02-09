NGPF Partnering With 21 State Financial Education Organizations To Support Teacher Professional Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial education nonprofit, Next Gen Personal Finance , announced today the scope of their Partnership for PD program: NGPF will be partnering with state organizations in 21 states to provide teacher professional development opportunities and $100,000 in grant funding. Together with NGPF, these organizations support over 85,000 financial educators and volunteers.

These partnerships expand access to high quality, targeted professional development for personal finance in these states, at a time when the need to teach financial skills in school is more urgent than ever.

"These partners have built vibrant statewide professional networks of passionate personal finance teachers," said Tim Ranzetta, NGPF co-founder. "Our goal is to fuel that passion locally with a suite of excellent professional development opportunities. Educators will experiment with innovative teaching approaches, explore free resources they can use immediately, and collaborate freely with their peers."

Joe Difiglia, Executive Director of New Jersey's Council on Economic Education at New Jersey City University, said, "NJCEE at NJCU is excited to partner once again with Next Gen Personal Finance to deliver the highest quality professional development to our New Jersey teachers. Our organizations share a common mission which relies on professional excellence in the classroom."

Betty Montgomery, a National Board Certified Teacher who serves as Career and Technical Education Director for the Kentucky Department of Education, said, "we are excited in Kentucky for our partnership with NGPF. The professional development opportunities for teachers are outstanding as well as the curriculum resources and activities which can easily be implemented for in-person and online learning. Championing financial literacy will help young adults make better decisions for financially secure futures."

These virtual events begin this month, and will run through the spring semester. Teachers in partner organization states can register for these exclusive virtual events by visiting https://www.ngpf.org/blog/professional-development/partnership-for-professional-development/ or reaching out to their states' partner organizations to receive information on local opportunities.

Thank you to these organizations for joining the Partnership for PD: Arizona Council on Economic EducationConnecticut Jump$tart CoalitionEconomic Literacy Colorado Florida - The School District of Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade County Public SchoolsIowa Jump$tart CoalitionTeachIdahoCenter for Economic Education, University of Illinois at ChicagoKentucky Jump$tart Maine Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy Maryland Council on Economic EducationMassachusetts Jump$tart CoalitionMichigan Council on Economic EducationMinnesota Council on Economic EducationMississippi Council on Economic EducationNew Jersey Council on Economic Education at NJCU Ohio - The University of Cincinnati Alpaugh Family Economics Center Rhode Island Jump$tart CoalitionThe South Carolina Council on Economic Education Virginia Council on Economic Education (VCEE)WVU Center for Financial Literacy and Education and West Virginia Jump$tart Wisconsin Jump$tart Coalition and FLIFEL

About Next Gen Personal FinanceNext Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), has become the "one-stop shop" for more than 42,000 educators looking for high-quality, engaging personal finance curriculum to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the future. NGPF curriculum has a broad reach, with more than 7 out of 10 U.S. high school students attending schools where a teacher utilizes NGPF resources. NGPF supports educators with 15 live PD sessions weekly, 9 certification courses and asynchronous On-Demand modules. More than 7,000 teachers participated in more than 120,000 hours of NGPF professional development in 2020. The non-profit has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a "Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans" and "Best Business and Finance Games"

