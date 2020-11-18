NGL Energy Partners LP To Participate In The 2020 RBC Midstream Energy Virtual Conference

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) today announced that it will participate in the 2020 RBC Midstream Energy Virtual Conference on November 18 and 19, 2020.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) - Get Report today announced that it will participate in the 2020 RBC Midstream Energy Virtual Conference on November 18 and 19, 2020. Members of NGL's management team will be participating in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community.

NGL's slide presentation referenced at the Conference is available on NGL's website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the "Presentations" sub-tab under the "Investor Relations" section.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

