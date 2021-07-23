NGA 911 And Roadside Telematics Corp. Announce Partnership To Enable Increased Situational Awareness For First Responders Nationwide

Together NGA 911 and Roadside Telematics Corp. will enable automakers, via Telematics Service Providers (TSPs), to provide emergency response professionals with enhanced situational awareness en route and in real-time to help save lives during roadside emergencies.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, the leading-edge Public Safety solutions provider, today announces a partnership with Roadside Telematics Corp (RTC), the leading provider of contextual vehicular emergency data, to support linking connected cars with Next Generation 9-1-1 systems, and first responders nationwide. RoadMedic ® is the first and only Telematics Service Provider (TSP)-agnostic data delivery platform enabling the development and deployment of automaker-sponsored 9-1-1 Vehicular Emergency Data Set (VEDS) solutions aimed at saving lives during roadside emergencies.

The journey to this partnership started in early 2000, when Lawrence E. Williams, CEO and Founder, Roadside Telematics Corp., and Darold Whitmer, Executive Vice President, NGA 911 L.L.C. had the vision to deliver Telematics Automatic Crash Notification (ACN) and other critical automobile data to 9-1-1 call takers and dispatchers. Whitmer and Williams participated in a large agency trial in Texas that proved the value of this crucial data when a Deputy Sheriff's life was saved after a severe accident because his automobile was equipped with the trial equipment.

Unfortunately, at the time, legacy 9-1-1 could not support the deployment of this life-saving technology. However, with today's advancements in cloud-based NG9-1-1, the RoadMedic ® platform will enable automakers to provide emergency response professionals 'data enhanced' situational awareness to help save lives during roadside emergencies.

The NGA 911 cloud-native Next Generation Core Service (NGCS), Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet), and Call Handling Solution (CHS) will deliver the RoadMedic ® data to 9-1-1 centers with the Telematics' call. Additionally, the NGA 911 CHS can receive and display this enhanced situational awareness data directly to telecommunicators.

"Thanks to advancements in vehicular emergency data collection and distribution via cloud technology, RTC's patented RoadMedic ® platform can offer NENA i3-compliant VEDS data never before available - en route, and in real-time," says Lawrence E. Williams, RTC's CEO and Founder. "Our proven data platform, in alignment with our 9-1-1 data delivery partners, such as NGA 911, provides a solution that arms 9-1-1 dispatchers and first-responders en route with the basic on-board data that has been available for more than two decades, merged with mission-critical off-board data that has never been available until now."

"Through this partnership, the integration and swift delivery of critical data will further the NGA 911 mission to empower emergency responders and help save more lives. Our customers are well-positioned with innovative solutions that continue to evolve to meet and exceed the expectations of the public they serve," says NGA 911 CEO and Cofounder Don Ferguson. "We are proud to be a part of this initiative."

About NGA 911

At NGA 911, we are on a mission to make communication easier on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. To accomplish the goal of 9-1-1 modernization, we partnered with Amazon Web Services to develop a cloud solution for the Next Generation of 9-1-1. With that comes enhanced cybersecurity, network resiliency, and more accurate call routing resulting in a more effective emergency response. Although 9-1-1 centers may not yet be ready for instant messaging, telematics, or medical alerts from wearable devices, our solutions were developed with the future in mind and can deliver that information today. Whether it is Next Generation Core Services, tools to improve situational awareness, or emergency preparedness, our cloud-native solutions can solve the unique needs of communities across the globe.

Roadside Telematics Corp. (RTC)

Founded in 2001 and based in Newport Beach, CA, RTC is the world's leading provider of contextual vehicular emergency data. RTC's cloud platform, RoadMedic ®, aggregates and normalizes vehicular emergency data, creating standardized outputs delivered directly to 9-1-1 call centers and first responders nationwide during roadside emergencies. RoadMedic is the de facto public safety industry standard that is Telematics Service Provider (TSP)-agnostic; partnering with the world's leading automakers and tier-one suppliers.

