LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It started with an empty canvas and a dream: 1 Goal, 1 Million Pixels. To be the first limited release Global NFT, created by the community, for the community. There are 1 Million pixels available on the canvas and EVERY contributor who uploaded an image, will receive a copy of the completed NFT. As a community, The NFT Pixel Project officially filled the canvas of 1 Million pixels on Thursday May 13th, 2021 encompassing more than 1,000 artists, painters, athletes, celebrities and influencers in over 30 countries! 38 contributors are 'Verified' Instagram profiles and some of the World-renowned names now cemented as part of the historic NFT Pixel Project are:

NFT Pixel Project Completed Canvas Auction: 1 Million Pixels! June, 4th, 2021!

Millionaire Mentor (7.7 Million Followers)Tohi (6.3 Million Followers) Danny Casale (2.4 Million Followers)NFL Hall of Famer: Terrell Owens (81 Blocks for #81) Ryan Williams (3-Time X Games Gold Medalist) Sonna Rele Oliver LattaAndreas Wannerstedt Antoni Tudisco Ronald OngDFace Chad KnightProhbtd Federico Clapis Lucas Zanotto Murat Akyol Kaiwan Shaban Jon BurgermanZigor SamaniegoAlex TrochutDrTravel_Official Ali Sabet (In addition to many more extremely talented artists).

11.1% of the proceeds of the auction will go to the #Walk2EndALZ (Alzheimer's) Association. The NFT Pixel Project chose 11.1% because 111 is the numerical sign for manifestation and prosperity and they want everyone to have a positive reflection of this project.

The NFT Pixel Project wants to show their full support behind all the artists that contributed to the canvas, as this whole historic NFT movement wouldn't be possible without them! As a 'secret bonus' to the drop, in addition to donating 11.1% to the #Walk2EndALZ (Alzheimer's) Association, they're also donating an additional 5% of the proceeds from this auction towards the 'PangeaSeed Foundation' and their Sea Walls public art program, educating and inspiring individuals and communities through ARTivism.

The NFT Pixel Project hopes you enjoy this canvas as much as the entire NFT community enjoyed creating it! To view, bid or buy the completed canvas NFT or any of the other celebrity NFTs, please visit: https://makersplace.com/nftpixelproject/. To contact the NFT Pixel Project directly, send them a DM on Instagram: (@TheNFTPixelProject).

