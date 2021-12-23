NFT Madness Marketplace Now Live On Polygon Network

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces 'NFT Madness,' its marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products, is now live on the Polygon network.

The Company is pleased to announce 'NFT Madness,' its initial marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products, is now live on the Polygon network. https://nftmadness.io/

Polygon is a protocol and framework for connecting Ethereum compatible blockchains and operates a hybrid Proof of Stake and Plasma sidechains.

Polygon's significantly lower gas fees, compared to Ethereum, will allow for a more robust trading platform, and opens the door for NFT products in a wide range of prices.

The platform will allow us to collaborate with other Metaverse content producers with the goal of building 'NFT Madness' into one of the top Metaverse marketplaces. For more information on how to interact with the NFT Madness marketplace please visit https://nftmadness.io/site/faqs

You can also join our NFT Telegram community to find out more information on the platform and updates at https://t.me/nft_madness

Binance Smart Chain

'NFT DogeHub', our marketplace focused on providing a gateway between Dogecoin and Metaverse NFTs, is now live on Binance Smart Chain and is enabled to accept Binance Coin (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment options. https://nftdogehub.com/

Ticketing and Access Tokens

NFTs by their nature provide a right or claim to a product, which can be verified and transferred through the blockchain. For these reasons NFTs are perfectly designed for such things as event ticketing, or 'early bird' developer access to new technology platforms or services.

AppSwarm will explore building partnerships and collaborations with art galleries, real estate firms, and event organizers for the potential of leveraging NFTs within these industries.

If you are a Metaverse content producer who would like to list your products on our marketplace, please email us at info@app-swarm.com.

For updates on this project please register at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

