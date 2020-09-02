NFL Quarterback Drew Brees Signs Investment & Promotion Deal With Fantasy Sports Startup OwnersBox

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnersBox, an innovative sport-tech company behind the new Weekly Fantasy Sports (WFS) platform, is ecstatic to announce that terms have been reached with prolific NFL quarterback and perennial record-breaker Drew...

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnersBox, an innovative sport-tech company behind the new Weekly Fantasy Sports (WFS) platform, is ecstatic to announce that terms have been reached with prolific NFL quarterback and perennial record-breaker Drew Brees. After the recent oversubscription of their seed round, OwnersBox was actively seeking a high-profile athlete and astute investor to represent the brand.

The OwnersBox team was fortunate enough to catch the interest of Drew and his investment team. Co-founder and CEO Brian Kipp says, "It's unprecedented in this space to have an athlete of Drew's caliber engaged with a company like ours that is pre-revenue and pre-launch. I'm very confident in our product and how it will resonate with the fantasy sports audience and having the endorsement of Drew and his team propels our exposure and helps us define the weekly fantasy sports segment."

When asked for comment, Drew stated, "We were impressed with the team and intrigued by the weekly concept. When I saw the platform and gamification features, I knew it'd be a winner."

Brees' deal includes a financial investment along with a promotional package that will help OwnersBox scale their user base as they prepare for their much-anticipated launch. Terms have not been disclosed.

As OwnersBox gears up to go live in early September with its fully operational platform at the start of the NFL season, the company will open a new funding round to drive exponential user growth.

Website: www.ownersbox.comInvestor Website: www.ownersbox.com/investorFacebook: @OwnersBoxFantasySportsInstagram: @OwnersBox

Media Contact:Sandy PlashkesPhone: 619-955-3800Email: pr@ownersbox.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Website

Investor Website

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfl-quarterback-drew-brees-signs-investment--promotion-deal-with-fantasy-sports-startup-ownersbox-301122902.html

SOURCE OwnersBox