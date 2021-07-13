NFL FLAG, Every Kid Sports Team Up To Help More Youth Athletes Play Flag Football

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL FLAG today announced a partnership with Every Kid Sports, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to help make NFL FLAG more accessible and affordable to athletes from income-restricted families across...

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL FLAG today announced a partnership with Every Kid Sports, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to help make NFL FLAG more accessible and affordable to athletes from income-restricted families across the U.S.

Starting in Fall 2021, Every Kid Sports will pay all NFL FLAG registration fees for qualifying athletes.

Every Kid Sports removes the financial barrier of youth sports participation by covering the cost of registration fees for athletes from income-restricted families, so they can experience the positive benefits of playing sports.

Through their signature program, the Every Kid Sports Pass, Every Kid Sports covers recreational youth sports registration fees up to $150, four times a year, per child aged 4-18, and is available to families who qualify for SNAP, WIC, or Medicaid.

"We look forward to helping income-restricted families get the same opportunity to play NFL FLAG as families of means," states Every Kid Sports Co-Founder and Executive Director, Natalie Hummel. "We believe in the power of sports to transform lives and giving these kids the chance to experience the joy of playing flag football is why we exist. It will be wonderful to see how many kids and leagues we can support through this partnership."

The partnership has already launched in select markets across the U.S. and will continue to rollout throughout the country to support young athletes in all 1,600 locally operated NFL FLAG leagues. Current markets include Dothan, AL, Birmingham, AL, Flint, MI, and Detroit, MI.

"With the launch of NFL FLAG Alabama and the World Games in 2022, Alabama was the obvious choice to kick off this partnership with Every Kid Sports," said NFL FLAG Executive Director and RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. "NFL FLAG has been committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of the game of flag - especially among girls. Every Kid Sports will allow us to expand even further and help create opportunities for all athletes to play - no matter what their financial situation."

Flag football is a growing sport with regular participation of more than 3 million youth and adults in the United States. NFL FLAG is an NFL licensed property of over 500,000 youth athletes ages 5-17 across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is operated by RCX Sports.

ABOUT NFL FLAG NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

ABOUT RCX SPORTSRCX Sports is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments and events.

RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, NAIA, Rivals.com and the 2022 World Games.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxsports.com.

ABOUT EVERY KID SPORTSHeadquartered in Bend, Oregon Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to provide a variety of sports-related opportunities designed to remove the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included Nike, T-Mobile, Little League International and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation.

