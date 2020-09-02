Nfinity And Famer Debut Virtual Interactive Training App

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinity Athletic, the innovator in high performance cheerleading footwear, has partnered with Famer, the developer of an online youth sports coaching and mentoring platform, to launch the Nfinity Interactive Training app for cheerleaders, dancers, coaches and parents. As part of the partnership, Nfinity has been named Famer's Exclusive Cheer and Dance Partner.

Famer is an online youth sports coaching and mentoring platform that provides athletes and parents a customized coaching experience, including personalized training programs and interactive feedback between coaches and athletes and their parents. They have previously partnered with multiple prestigious sports organizations, including National Basketball Players Association, Super Soccer Stars, and US Sports Camps (the licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps).

"Like all athletes, cheerleaders are looking for a way they can to keep learning the skills they need to maintain their competitive edge, even as many team sports are restricted from their routine activity," says Tate Chalk, founder of Nfinity. "As an innovator and influencer in the cheer community, it's our responsibility to help provide the tools they need to stay strong wherever they are. The Famer platform provides them with an all-encompassing training opportunity to work virtually with top coaches from the sport."

"Famer is proud to exclusively partner with Nfinity Athletic to serve the cheer and dance industry. Nfinity's commitment to innovation and reputation as a digital pioneer as it relates to digital training will give its athletes a competitive advantage and its high-level professional coaches an opportunity to further engage by digitally training aspiring athletes," says Rich Abend, Co-Founder and CEO of Famer. "We know that this partnership is a game changer for Famer, Nfinity and the cheer and dance industry, and see an incredibly exciting opportunity to do something that has never been done before in a simple yet powerful way."

The Nfinity Virtual Training App offers athletes the ability to choose from a selection of world class coaches, create profiles, personal training plans, performance analysis and feedback, access to a messaging feature, all on a safe, private platform. The coaches will be joined by nutrition, mental health, yoga, and strength and conditioning professionals. Ultimately, access to such a high level of training will make cheerleaders stronger, more resilient and healthier, even as hands-on training is difficult to access.

The app includes parental oversight features, and children under 13 will not be able to sign up for the app by themselves. In addition, parents are able to download the app and share their child's credentials to sign in for full transparency of training materials. Nfinity Virtual Training does NOT have a live video feature. All coach to athlete content comes from a pre-loaded video library.

About NfinityIn 2003, Nfinity Athletic changed cheerleading forever with the launch of its revolutionary high-performance cheer shoe. Nfinity, known for their innovation, was first to offer technology-driven, lightweight footwear and quickly became the Official Shoe of Cheerleading ®. Based in Atlanta, Nfinity Athletic offers a full line of athletic wear for cheerleaders of all levels, and has expanded to high performance footwear and apparel for female volleyball and basketball athletes.

About Famer: Famer was launched in 2019 as the first coaching and mentorship platform to enable personalized training programs and interactive feedback between athletes, their coaches and sports clubs. Famer provides easy access to affordable personal coaching to all young athletes and helps them realize their full potential both on and off the field through advanced technologies.

