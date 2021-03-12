NFHS Network Apologizes And Condemns Comments Made On Broadcast During High School Girls Basketball Event

ATLANTA, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Official statement from the NFHS Network: We apologize for and are sickened by the comments made last night at the start of our broadcast of the OSSAA girls basketball game between Norman High School and Midwest...

ATLANTA, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Official statement from the NFHS Network:

We apologize for and are sickened by the comments made last night at the start of our broadcast of the OSSAA girls basketball game between Norman High School and Midwest City High School. The thoughts expressed in no way represent our network, and we are outraged that they found their way into the production. We are aggressively investigating the incident and have immediately cut ties with the third-party production crew that was involved.

The NFHS Network firmly condemns racism, hate and discrimination.

We also deeply apologize to the students, their families, and the entire community for having such ignorant and hurtful comments expressed during the broadcast.

As an organization dedicated to empowering students and young people through high school sports and athletic programs and making their achievements accessible to all in their communities and beyond, this incident is a direct violation of our mission as a company.

