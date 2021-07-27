DENVER, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld™ ERP software company announced today the launch of their latest release, which opens the door to international markets as well as several new industries.

DENVER, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld™ ERP software company announced today the launch of their latest release, which opens the door to international markets as well as several new industries. The company is experiencing tremendous growth this year that goes beyond its expansion to a new headquarters in the greater Denver area, which was announced back in April. Nextworld's July release delivers the necessary capabilities for global enterprise operations such as multicurrency, value-added tax validation, and goods and services tax filing that will ultimately expand their footprint across the globe.

Nextworld makes its entrance to the international market

"The challenge with ERP today is that enterprises invest a great deal in these systems and see little return. Nextworld has taken a radical new approach to change this paradigm and this release is a major milestone as we scale internationally," says Nextworld CEO, Kylee McVaney.

Konrad Rogers, COO of Nextworld, adds, "Our vision from the beginning was to enable companies to take advantage of the latest technologies both now and in the future. More and more organizations are realizing the impact that their technology choices have on their ability to differentiate, so I believe Nextworld is an attractive alternative to traditional ERP both in the US and the global market."

Nextworld also continues to grow its partner ecosystem. Most notably, the solution developer partner program has several partners releasing new solutions and upgraded offerings built on their enterprise-grade, no-code development platform. Among them are solutions for Commercial Real Estate by REMLogics™, Wineries by NuVerge™, GRC by ERP-One™, and Payables Automation by Forza™.

About Nextworld :Nextworld offers a radical alternative to those burdened by traditional ERP. It is the only company to offer a full suite of enterprise applications built from the ground up on a no-code platform. Nextworld is a revolutionary new company and solution that enables organizations to run their businesses their way, focusing resources on innovative opportunities that further their mission both now and in the future and keep them ahead of what's next™.

