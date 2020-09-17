Nextracker Selected By Shanghai Electric To Elevate Energy Output For Middle East's Largest Solar Park

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextracker ™, a Flex company, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Shanghai Electric to supply over one gigawatt of its world-leading solar tracker technology, NX Horizon™ to boost energy production for phase five of Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park - the largest in the Middle East. Located 50 kilometers south of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park is owned by the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and will be tasked with driving the city towards the ambitious goal of generating 75 percent of its energy through renewables by 2050.

With close to 40 gigawatts of its solar tracker technology under construction or operating globally, Nextracker has a proven track record of delivering superior PV systems on schedule. Side-by-side test results published in a recent white paper in collaboration with independent testing provider PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), show that NX Horizon provides an additional 1.02 percent to 1.67 percent of DC-side bifacial gains as compared to other 1P single-axis tracker designs.

Mr. XiaoRong Yi, President of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Engineering Co. said, "We're delighted to work with the number one solar tracker systems provider and leading technology for bifacial yield gains worldwide. Furthermore, Nextracker has a robust supply chain which offers security to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park project and makes this an invaluable partnership for Shanghai Electric in the Middle East."

Financed for USD 564 Million DEWA V is currently entering phase five of development through ACWA Power. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park has a planned production capacity of one gigawatt for phase five and five gigawatts in total. The park forms the centerpiece of Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy, driven by a vision to make it the lowest carbon footprint city in the world.

"We are tremendously honored to partner with Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group to help deliver the best performance outcomes for the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority," said Dan Shugar, CEO of Nextracker. "Shanghai Electric is one of the leading high-tech companies in China with over one hundred years of manufacturing legacy, and we are deeply privileged to be chosen for our technology. We look forward to exploring many ways to collaborate and partner in the future."

Rajit Nanda, Chief Portfolio Management Officer and Interim CIO at ACWA Power said, "We are pleased to partner with Nextracker for phase five of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park, a landmark project featuring the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies. We are confident in Nextracker's capabilities to support our shared vision together with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority and Shanghai Electric: to implement the highest quality standards and practices in its delivery and output."

Nextracker's NX Horizon smart solar tracker system combines best-in-class hardware and software to help engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and asset owners maximize performance and minimize operations and maintenance costs.

Nextracker will continue to work closely with Shanghai Electric, providing onsite support through the installation, commissioning and handover phases, with the project due for completion in 2023.

