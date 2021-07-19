NextPlay Technologies Appoints Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut As Co-Chief Executive Officer

SUNRISE, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NXTP) , a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported today the appointment of Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut as the company's co-chief executive officer.

Ms. Boonyawattanapisut founded and has served as the chief executive officer of HotPlay Enterprise Limited and its subsidiaries prior to the completion of the Monaker and HotPlay merger on June 30, 2021. She is an experienced entrepreneur in the video game, digital media, and e-commerce industries. Formerly, she served as the Managing Director of Axion Interactive Inc., an online video gaming and technology company, since 2017 and led its content investment arm. She also co-founded and served as the CEO and Chairperson of the Board at True Axion Interactive, a JV game studio formed with True Corporation, a major Thai telecommunication company. In 2014, Ms. Boonyawattanapisut founded HotNow (Thailand) Company Limited, a hyper-local promotion discovery platform and served as its CEO. In 2012, she co-founded Red Anchor Trading Corporation, an incubator for developing applications and predictive algorithms based on crowdsourced data. Red Anchor Trading Corp. was the entity that originated and incubated HotPlay's in-game advertising platform prior to it being spun out as HotPlay Enterprise Limited in 2020. In 2006, Ms. Boonyawattanapisut, along with J. Todd Bonner, co-founded and served as a director of an independent AAA games studio, now called Axion Games Limited, formerly known as Epic Games China Limited, a JV with Epic Games.

"Nithinan's passion, deep technical knowledge, and extensive industry connections will help us take NextPlay to the next level. She is a firm believer in our vision, our core values and most importantly, our stakeholders. We're fortunate to have someone of her caliber join our leadership team," said co-CEO Bill Kerby.

"I am extremely excited to be officially heading the execution of NextPlay's overall digital strategy going forward," said Ms. Boonyawattanapisut. "I have been working closely and actively with Bill and the team over the past 12 months in helping shape the strategic direction we envision for NextPlay. Thus far, we have managed to line up the necessary strategic pieces, including an executive team of extremely capable industry veterans, who will position NextPlay to become a major player in one of the fastest growing spaces with significant revenue opportunities to be captured."

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay's engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of our existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and within the safe harbor provided by the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to our need for additional capital which may not be available on commercially acceptable terms, if at all, which raises questions about our ability to continue as a going concern; the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and is expected to continue to have, a significant material adverse impact on the travel industry and our business, operating results and liquidity; amounts owed to us by third parties which may not be paid timely, if at all; certain amounts we owe under outstanding indebtedness which are secured by substantially all of our assets and penalties we may incur in connection therewith; the fact that we have significant indebtedness, which could adversely affect our business and financial condition; uncertainty and illiquidity in credit and capital markets which may impair our ability to obtain credit and financing on acceptable terms and may adversely affect the financial strength of our business partners; the officers and directors of the Company have the ability to exercise significant influence over the Company; stockholders may be diluted significantly through our efforts to obtain financing, satisfy obligations and complete acquisitions through the issuance of additional shares of our common or preferred stock; if we are unable to adapt to changes in technology, our business could be harmed; if we do not adequately protect our intellectual property, our ability to compete could be impaired; our long-term travel business success depends, in part, on our ability to expand our property owner, manager and traveler bases outside of the United States and, as a result, our travel business is susceptible to risks associated with international operations; unfavorable changes in, or interpretations of, government regulations or taxation of the evolving ALR, Internet and e-commerce industries which could harm our operating results; risks associated with the operations of, the business of, and the regulation of, Longroot and IFEB (assuming the IFEB acquisition is closed); the market in which we participate being highly competitive, and because of that we may be unable to compete successfully with our current or future competitors; our potential inability to adapt to changes in technology, which could harm our business; the volatility of our stock price; risks associated with the integration of the operations of HotPlay Enterprise Limited, which acquisition we recently competed; the fact that we may be subject to liability for the activities of our property owners and managers, which could harm our reputation and increase our operating costs; and that we have incurred significant losses to date and require additional capital which may not be available on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the headings "Risk Factors". These reports are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

