NextNav Announces Date For Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021 and will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9263/nextnav-q3/#3921-earnings/. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at: https://ir.nextnav.com/.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 22, 2021, by dialing (866) 813-9403 from the U.S., or +44 204 525 0658 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 348545.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. NextNav TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to NextNav's future prospects, developments and business strategies. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside NextNav's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and NextNav undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

