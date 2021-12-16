NextGen Healthcare Tops The List In First-Ever KLAS Comprehensive Ambulatory Platforms 2021 Report

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it received "the highest satisfaction" rating possible for the company's breadth of functionality across its product portfolios as...

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it received "the highest satisfaction" rating possible for the company's breadth of functionality across its product portfolios as measured in the inaugural KLAS Comprehensive Ambulatory Platforms 2021 Report.

The newly published report, which surveyed clients of several leading healthcare technology companies, focuses on ambulatory organizations' recently accelerated efforts to consolidate their technology solutions to improve integration and reduce vendor complexity. In interviews specifically conducted with "deep adopters" of NextGen Healthcare's ambulatory IT portfolios, the clients felt NextGen Healthcare's product portfolio meets "most (if not all)" of the needs of an ambulatory practice, according to the KLAS report.

In addition, the report notes that revenue and staff efficiency improvements are commonly cited by ambulatory organizations as primary reasons they choose to consolidate IT vendors. Notably, all interviewed NextGen Healthcare customers report that their systems' billing transparency has allowed them to reduce denial rates and increase collections.

"This third-party analyst report reinforces what we've known for some time—providers with an integrated platform find tremendous value in driving differentiated experiences and efficiency versus those navigating and maintaining best-of-breed point solutions," said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. "NextGen Healthcare's chart-topping recognition from KLAS is the culmination of developing highly integrated solutions for over a decade focused on delivering differentiated experiences and performance in support of transforming ambulatory care for the better."

The KLAS report concludes that NextGen Healthcare customers are "very satisfied" with their comprehensive solution. Many cite gains in revenue they have achieved since adopting a comprehensive model. NextGen Healthcare solutions' tight clinical and financial integration has enabled practices to receive timely and complete claims payments. A survey respondent noted: "The comprehensive model has enhanced our revenue and made things more streamlined for records when we need to appeal a claim. This capability has made it easier to audit and make sure we are capturing everything." Overall, the report underscores that customers are optimistic about the future with NextGen Healthcare and expect that the vendor will continue to develop useful technology that meets their practices' needs.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of the healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and its insights, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

