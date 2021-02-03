NextGen Healthcare Ranked Number #1 EMR and Practice Management Solution in 2021 KLAS Report (Photo: Business Wire)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that NextGen® Enterprise EHR is the top ambulatory EMR (11-75 physicians) and NextGen® Enterprise PM is the number one practice management...

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that NextGen® Enterprise EHR is the top ambulatory EMR (11-75 physicians) and NextGen® Enterprise PM is the number one practice management solution (11-75 physicians) for the third consecutive year in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report.

Determined by independent, comprehensive surveys of sophisticated practices across the U.S. including interviews and data compiled from websites and industry reports, the Best in KLAS designation is awarded to the solution that provides the utmost operational and clinical impact on healthcare providers.

NextGen Enterprise EHR and PM are time tested solutions that together create a seamless and personalized patient experience. On average, the platform currently supports over 100,000 caregivers and their more than 150 million patients. In December, the platform reached a milestone of powering over 1 million virtual visits in 2020.

NextGen Enterprise EHR offers an unparalleled provider and patient experience through configurability, flexibility and scalability. These foundational advantages continue to be top of mind to healthcare practices as they continue transforming clinical and operational processes to next generation models. NextGen Enterprise EHR continues to expand physician usability by offering point-of-care insights that give providers essential patient details about their treatment, personalized patient risk-scoring and gaps in care, as well as patient-specific prescribing, which all drive an optimal patient experience and better outcomes.

NextGen Enterprise PM provides the same foundational advantages as NextGen Enterprise EHR and together they form a true single patient record that supports a personalized patient experience. NextGen Enterprise PM is built to support organizations that demand enterprise-wide capabilities which can manage complex processes while maintaining a high-performing end user experience. With an integrated clinical and financial solution, providers can confidently deliver a seamless patient experience from appointment scheduling to payment collection.

"These top rankings underscore the confidence and trust providers across the country place in our solutions and our team," said Rusty Frantz, president and chief executive officer for NextGen Healthcare. "This is especially meaningful in a year like 2020. Frontline healthcare workers continue to be the true heroes and we are proud to enable them to deliver care with better outcomes for the patient, provider and practice."

According to clinicians from Preferred Family Healthcare, NextGen Enterprise has been a valued healthcare IT partner and guide through challenging times.

"As we've grown over the last few years, NextGen Healthcare has been a trusted advisor that has anticipated challenges and helped us evolve," said Brandon Brosi, applications programmer, Preferred Family Healthcare. "There were many uncertainties last year and leveraging NextGen Healthcare's platform enabled us to continue providing care to our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, president, KLAS Research. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms."

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of the healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and its insights, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

