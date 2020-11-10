NextGen Healthcare Launches Industry's Next Evolution Of Integrated Eye Care Technology

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it has launched a dedicated optometric workflow in its fully integrated eye care platform. This new optometric software solution is part of the NextGen® Ophthalmic Suite, the industry's premier solution that continues to integrate both ophthalmologic and optometric-specific templates. This complete suite improves overall quality of clinical eye care for patients as well as optimizes financial results for providers by combining practice and optical management for efficient charge capture.

"Our new optometric template takes eye care to a higher level by enhancing the linkage between optometrists and ophthalmologists," said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. "With a growing population experiencing age-related vision impairment, it's essential these specialties work seamlessly together. NextGen Ophthalmic Suite provides a fully integrated eye care workflow that co-manages correspondence between specialists - ensuring patients benefit from the full spectrum of care with no disconnects."

According to an article from Modern Optometry, roughly 20 million more routine and medical eye exams in the U.S. will be required in 2025 than were needed in 2015 and this number will continue to increase every year for the foreseeable future. These demand estimates do not include the increased volume of surgery that will be required for the aging U.S. population.

"From an administrative perspective, working with NextGen Healthcare has been much easier than with other EHR vendors and our optometrists are encouraged by templates designed for their specific needs," said John Gaal, vice president of clinical operations for Salus University, whose optometrists have thoroughly tested it and will have the new optometric workflow available soon. "NextGen Healthcare's account managers have acted with unparalleled responsiveness in understanding the challenges of running an optometry practice."

About NextGen® Ophthalmic Suite

NextGen Healthcare's new optometric workflow supports medical optometry, routine vision care, vision therapy, low-vision examinations and contact lens examination. The optometry workflow integrates with NextGen® Optical Management, NextGen® Enterprise, NextGen® Mobile, NextGen® Financial Analytics and NextGen® Patient Experience Platform.

The new NextGen® Ophthalmic Suite offers specialized optometric content and features including:

Optometry-dedicated Workflow with Visual Skills - Office visit workflows that focus on Primary Vision Care and Binocular Function, allowing for seamless documentation of the patient visit

Low-vision Exam - Workflow that focuses on a patient's functional vision and the appropriate tools to document care

About Salus University

Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University has an unparalleled legacy in the education of competent and compassionate Doctor of Optometry. We have pioneered standard setting innovations in optometric education since 1919. Today, Salus University continues to offer more choices for our students. Learn more at https://www.salus.edu/Colleges/Optometry.aspx.

