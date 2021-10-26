NextGen Healthcare Announces Registration Now Open For Virtual Annual User Group Meeting

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that its 24 th annual User Group Meeting (UGM) will take place virtually November 8-10, 2021. Attended annually by thousands of healthcare professionals, the theme for UGM 2021 is "Engage." It is a call to action for attendees to explore insights, trends and policies affecting ambulatory practices in today's complex healthcare environment.

New this year are opportunities to select from among 20 discussion forums alongside peers and industry leaders, take part in 1:1 meetings with solutions experts during office hours and the ability to register for sessions and pre-schedule appointments with NextGen Healthcare professional service experts. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to chat live and/or pre-schedule appointments with NextGen Healthcare partners.

"While the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact how we gather, we are certain that this year's meeting will deliver an inspiring and unparalleled experience to all attendees," said David Sides, president and chief executive officer for NextGen Healthcare. "With outstanding keynote speakers and a compelling program agenda, UGM 2021 will prepare practices for the future of ambulatory care."

Nov. 8: Opening Keynote by Marty Makary, M.D.

UGM 2021 will kick off with a keynote by Marty Makary, M.D., a New York Times best-selling author and leading expert on workplace culture. Dr. Makary is a gastrointestinal surgeon, researcher and associate professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins University. He has also led numerous talks and workshops covering various topics of medicine and surgery.

Nov. 10: Closing Keynote by Amy Purdy

Remarks by Amy Purdy, the inspiring Paralympic medalist and Dancing with the Stars finalist, will conclude UGM 2021. Amy's spiritual awakening following the blood infection that caused her to lose both her legs is awe-inspiring. Her story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, and her enthusiasm for bold adventure continues to motivate others across the globe.

Conference Agenda

UGM is a dynamic learning opportunity for all NextGen Healthcare clients, regardless of specialty, role in the practice, technology prowess or time in the healthcare industry. Separate learning tracks will be available for practice owners, clinical staff, administrative/office and IT support. Additionally, there are specialty networking opportunities, sessions for continuing medical education (CME) and continuing nursing education (CNE) credits, and a virtual Expo Hall. The full agenda is available on the UGM 2021 website.

Register Now Before It's Too Late

Registration is now open on the UGM website at https://ugm.nextgen.com/register. Conference attendees can take advantage of a $499 individual rate, or a group rate of $3,499 for 8-10 attendees. The entire program will be available to all registered attendees on-demand through January 31, 2022.

