Nexters Strengthens Its Platform Diversification With Throne Rush Web Release

LIMASSOL, Cyprus., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexters (Nasdaq: GDEV), an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, released a web version of its Throne Rush game at https://throne-rush.com to further diversify on different platforms with the aim to decrease the blended platform commission.

In the first half of 2021, the desktop versions of Nexters' games showed considerable growth. The company's bookings on desktop, which includes social and web versions of games, have grown by 91% year on year, driven by rapid expansion of the web. The share of desktop in the company's bookings has reached 33% which gave rise to a reduction in the blended platform commission as a percentage of bookings by approximately 3% year on year.

"Throne Rush was one of our first success stories," says Anton Reinhold, Chief Operating Officer at Nexters. "And even after 8 years, we don't just support it but actively evolve the game through novel approaches and experimentation. The web version is one of these experiments, as we didn't just transport Throne Rush to a new platform - we boiled the game down to its essential parts that make it unique and exciting, took a streamlined approach with a view towards balance and monetization, and now offer players a new, more competitive experience. We are already greatly inspired by the performance that Hero Wars - our flagship franchise - demonstrated on the web, and we feel that the future of Throne Rush on this platform may be very bright as well."

Originally, Throne Rush - a fantasy strategy mid-core game - was Nexters' first IP launched on social networks in 2013 and was awarded with the title "game of the year" by Facebook in 2014. Later, it was released on iOS and Android, and over its lifetime has accumulated more than 76 million installs worldwide.

Throne Rush is now being made available on a web platform and offers a distilled version of the gameplay that its fans came to know and love. Looking ahead, more features, game mechanics and content are planned to be implemented into the game to make the experience even richer and more enjoyable. Player feedback and internal metrics will play a crucial role in this process.

The web release of Throne Rush is line with Nexters' growth strategy which, besides consolidation of players in the gaming industry, is committed to further proactive expansion into platforms, regions and genres. As announced earlier this year, the company plans to focus on casual games like the recently released farm and adventure game, Chibi Island, with more casual titles in the pipeline. The regional expansion strategy is expected to focus on Asia as one of the most prominent mobile game markets.

About Nexters

Nexters is an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Thanks to such hit games like Hero Wars, Throne Rush, and others the company reached over 200 million installs worldwide and became one of the top five independent mobile game companies in Europe. Headquartered in Cyprus, Nexters is built upon a team of 600+ inspired gaming professionals. Please find more information about Nexters at https://nexters.com and follow Nexters on LinkedIn and Twitter.

