Nextep Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 To Knowing Your Worth

NORMAN, Okla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this summer, Nextep founder and CEO, Brian Fayak, announced the Nextep Charitable Foundation would be donating $50,000 to local organizations supporting the Black community. Nextep Charitable Foundation is thrilled to announce the second $10,000 donation is going to Knowing Your Worth, an organization offering workshops, support, and mentorship to girls ages 11 to 18.

Through this initiative to give back to organizations supporting the Black community, Nextep Charitable Foundation is donating $10,000 to five nonprofits to further the impact each organization is making and create awareness around the work they're doing in the community.

"Knowing Your Worth's mission is to uplift young girls, to teach them to always maintain self-esteem, self-confidence and to always know their worth. This is taught through workshops and mentorship, to brand future confident women."

— Knowing Your Worth

Knowing Your Worth has workshops on a variety of topics to help and encourage adolescent girls. The topics range from self-worth and anti-bullying to college readiness and career building.

Every June, they also host a summit about mental and physical health, preparing for college, and networking.

Beyond mentorship and workshops, this organization also has college scholarship opportunities for high school seniors and prom assistance — Project Prom, as they call it — to help juniors and seniors in high school get everything they need for a fun and memorable prom experience.

With this $10,000 donation, Knowing Your Worth will be able to expand their scholarship program, both in the amount each woman receives and how many scholarships are awarded. Knowing Your Worth will also be expanding Project Prom to assist more girls with their prom expenses.

