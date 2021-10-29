Nextech AR Solutions Engages Stockhouse, Canada's Largest Financial Portal

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies has announced that it has engaged the services of Stockhouse.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies has announced that it has engaged the services of Stockhouse.com to provide increased market awareness to the Company. With 1 million+ unique visitors per month, Stockhouse is Canada's largest financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities. Stockhouse.com is the global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion and share knowledge and information with each other.

In conjunction with this engagement, Nextech has issued an aggregate of 69,518 common shares to Stockhouse at a deemed price of $1.87 per share (the "Shares"), in consideration for the provision of services by Stockhouse valued at $130,000. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 1, 2022.

About Nextech ARNextech develops and operates augmented reality ("AR") platforms that transports three-dimensional ("3D") product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company's revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com ("VCM"), infinitepetlife.com ("IPL") and Trulyfesupplements.com ("TruLyfe"). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

