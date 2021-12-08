Nextech AR Integrates with Coinbase Commerce, now accepting the following major cryptocurrencies as payment method: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and services is pleased to announce that the Company is...

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and services is pleased to announce that the Company is now accepting major cryptocurrencies as an optional form of payment, giving customers increased flexibility. The company believes that Crypto economies are the next emerging market and that Crypto will be a major payment method in the Metaverse.

Through an integration with Coinbase Commerce, new customers initially will have the ability to choose from several cryptocurrencies for payment, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin; the Company is exploring further options and may accept more cryptocurrencies in the future. In addition, the company is working on integrating cryptocurrency payment at self-serve checkout, allowing for a seamless, flexible payment process for all recurring SaaS customers as well.

Evan Gappelberg, Nextech AR CEO commented, "Cryptocurrency has emerged as a critical part of the evolution of finance, just as the Metaverse is the evolution of the internet from 2.0 to 3.0. With this Coinbase integration Nextech is positioning not only as a metaverse technology company that offers metaverse solutions to its customers but also as an end-to-end metaverse company that accepts crypto, keeping us ahead of the curve in everything we do."

A study from Deloitte found that more than 2,300 U.S. businesses currently accept Bitcoin, including major retailers like Microsoft, Paypal, Starbucks, Etsy, Whole Foods and more, with an increasing number of companies worldwide projected to follow suit. Accepting cryptocurrency as payment provides numerous benefits to both the Company and its customers, including but not limited to payment flexibility, access to wider customer base and new demographic groups, faster transactions (in comparison to wire transfers), irreversible payments (eliminates chargeback risk), and increased security and privacy.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company that develops and operates augmented reality ("AR") platforms, transporting three-dimensional ("3D") product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions for the Metaverse, however, most of the Company's revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com ("VCM"), infinitepetlife.com ("IPL") and Trulyfesupplements.com ("TruLyfe"). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

Forward-looking Statements

