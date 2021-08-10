Nextdoor Announces The Winners Of The 2021 Neighborhood Favorites Local Business Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor announced the winning list of their annual Neighborhood Favorites , the only business awards program based on recommendations from real neighbors that live in the local community. This year's Neighborhood Favorites is sponsored by American Express as part of their "Let's Go Shop Small®" summer campaign, which encourages consumers to support the small businesses in their communities.

With more than 54 million business recommendations from neighbors, Nextdoor enables neighbors to build real-world connections with the businesses nearby. The winners were determined based on the number of likes and recommendations a local business received on Nextdoor over the past year across 25 categories including restaurants, gyms, coffee shops, bookstores, nail salons, plumbers, and more. Winning businesses will be notified via email, be included on the Neighborhood Favorites list in each neighborhood they were voted a favorite, receive a digital media kit to help them spread the word, and be awarded a trophy badge on Nextdoor for greater visibility to their business among the customers that matter most — neighbors.

"Local businesses have faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, and neighbors on Nextdoor have been eager to show their support. Neighborhood Favorites offers a way for neighbors to recognize and celebrate the businesses and service providers that make their neighborhoods vibrant and unique," said Heidi Andersen, head of revenue at Nextdoor. "We know that when businesses thrive, neighborhoods thrive, so it was a natural fit to team up with American Express, a company with a long-standing history of supporting small businesses."

Neighbors in the United States can find the list of their local Neighborhood Favorites at nextdoor.com/favorites or in the Businesses section of the Nextdoor app. Businesses can sign up for a free Nextdoor Business Page at business.nextdoor.com/local.

About Nextdoor, Inc.Nextdoor is the network where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 275,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the app. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

