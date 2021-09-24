Nextdoor And Disney Team Up To Celebrate Neighbors Who Bring Magic To Their Communities

Leading up to National Neighbor Day, 14 inspiring local heroes from the Disney Magic Makers will be featured on NeighborhoodMagicMakers.com, plus Disney has decided to make a donation to a nonprofit in their honor.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor joins Disney Parks, Experiences and Products to shine a light on inspiring neighbors for the Disney Magic Makers contest, a nationwide search to recognize and reward those who are making a positive impact in their communities.

In celebration of National Neighbor Day on September 28th, 14 Magic Makers will be showcased on an interactive digital map. Visit the map at NeighborhoodMagicMakers.com to learn more about neighbors like Anita in Baton Rouge, LA, who invited Nextdoor neighbors to take refuge on her porch in the wake of Hurricane Ida, and Charlo, an artist in Denver, CO who paints local murals to spread joy around his neighborhood. Plus, individuals may recommend a donation to one of four nonprofits.

The Disney Magic Makers contest has received over 28,000 nominations across all 50 states, shining a light on individuals who have gone above and beyond to make every day magic a reality. The top five states with the most submissions made up 39% of total nominations: California (11%), Florida (10%), New York (7%), Texas (6%), and Pennsylvania (5%). Local heroes from every corner of the country, including healthcare workers, volunteers, and teachers, served their communities by helping:

Family, friends, and neighbors in need;

Pediatric patients;

Underserved communities;

Animals in urgent need of rescue; and

Communities impacted by COVID-19.

"We are incredibly inspired by the inspirational acts of kindness, compassion, and creativity we see happening in neighborhoods everyday," said Emma Mondolino, Head of Business Marketing and Strategy at Nextdoor. "Nextdoor's purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on and we are proud to work with a company like Disney that shares our value of celebrating the magic that takes place in communities around the world."

"The acts of kindness and compassion we've witnessed this past year and beyond are a reminder that magic exists all around us. These incredible moments happen every day across our neighborhoods, which is why we're delighted to team up with Nextdoor to continue to bring these inspiring local heroes — and their stories — to light," said John Breckow, Director of Corporate Citizenship at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

There's still time to recognize the hero in your neighborhood. Nominate an inspiring neighbor at disneymagicmakers.com, and further celebrate them by sharing the nomination on Nextdoor using #DisneyMagicMakers. Fifty individuals will win a trip to Walt Disney World® Resort for its 50th anniversary and may also win a one-year subscription to Disney+.

Learn more about how people are sparking magic in their neighborhoods by visiting NeighborhoodMagicMakers.com.

