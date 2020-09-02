NEXT10, INC. Profitable And Positive August, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation), (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is pleased to announce that during the month of August, 2020, UHC expanded their fleet. Three new semi-tractors, five new 53' refrigerated trailers, and two dry van trailers were purchased. UHC now has 83 newer model semi-tractors and 95 newer model 53' refrigerated trailers in their fleet.

Four new drivers also joined The Ultimate Team during August. UHC's goal is to have more than 100 drivers on board by the end of 2021.

UHC's recently acquired subsidiary, Ultimate Logistics, LLC, had their highest gross revenue month August, 2020. Thanks to the amazing work and efforts by The Ultimate Team, the company continues to grow and have a positive and profitable bottom line.

UHC is a unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop shop. UHC handles everything you can possibly imagine pertaining to being an over-the-road truck driver, (who owns his/her company), except driving the semi-tractor.

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

