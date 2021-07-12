Next Wind Recovery; Raising The Bar On The Quality Of Addiction Treatment Services Provided At An Outpatient Level

Redefining what outpatient addiction treatment is in New Jersey. Making highly effective, high quality, addiction treatment as accessible as possible to those who want and need it.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Wind Recovery is set to open its doors on June 23 rd; providing a full range of outpatient programs for those struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health issues.

It is the mission of Next Wind Recovery to redefine what outpatient addiction treatment is in New Jersey & to make highly effective, high quality, addiction treatment as accessible as possible to those who want and need it.

Next Wind is not just another clinic…Next Wind is a comprehensive treatment facility, combining evidence-based practices with holistic modalities, as well as the traditional 12-steps; taking a whole person approach in healing the physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional aspects of each client.

Equipped with the best, most modern technology & comfortable, stylish furnishings. These features allow their professional and compassionate staff to focus on therapy - and their clients to focus on their recovery program - in a safe, productive, and fun environment. Fostering individuality, and growth, through compassion and understanding, instilling trust, and hope into each person that walks through their door; Next Wind is the perfect place to catch your Next Wind & transform You, into the you that you've always wanted to be.

When fully operational Next Wind Recovery will have a complete reintegration program, to assist individuals in resume writing, school applications, and always supporting their clients in following and achieving their dreams. Next Wind will also offer Medication-Assisted Treatment, with both day and night programs available, as well as telehealth availabilities as well; making Next Wind the only outpatient treatment facility in North Jersey to offer this program.

In 2020, the world focused on the death's relating to COVID-19; however, there was another epidemic running riot in our communities, and no one was listening. The CDC estimates that over the course of 12 months, during COVID, well over 90,000 individuals died due to overdose related deaths.

Prior to the pandemic, 2019, its estimated that nearly 70,630 individuals died Nationwide due to Overdose related deaths. New Jersey is ranked number 10 on the CDC's list of states suffering the most Overdose related deaths.

While the national annual average of individuals aged 12 years or older, suffering from Opioid Use Disorder was 0.7% for the years 2017-2019; New Jerseys annual average for 2017-2019, was 0.09% of individuals aged 12 or older; and these are only the reported cases. Similarly, the National average for Heroin use by individuals aged 12 or older was 0.30%; but in New Jersey, the average was 0.56% in 2017-2019.

Next Wind Recovery is redefining outpatient treatment and helping New Jersey residents and their families heal from the effects of addiction. Through accessible and highly effective, high quality treatment, Next Wind Recovery will be at the forefront of the fight to destigmatize mental health and addiction.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, or to learn more, reach out to their team at (201) 331-6569 today, or visit them online at www.nextwindrecovery.com

Contact: Zachary Kalatsky zachary@nextwindrecovery.com

