Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) Earns Urgent Care Accreditation

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC announces that it has recently earned Urgent Care Accreditation through the Urgent Care Association (UCA) Accreditation program.

The new distinction, which comes with dual urgent care accreditation and certification, underscores the organization's commitment to the highest level of safety, quality, and scope of services, while solidifying in-network status with select payers - an advantage unique to accredited urgent care clinics.

According to Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze, MD, achieving UCA accreditation status required a comprehensive organizational assessment examining capacity in Governance, Human Resources, Patient Care Processes, Physical Environment, Quality Improvement, Health Record Management, and Patient Privacy, and Patient Rights and Responsibilities.

"We are proud of this accomplishment and what it says to our patients. As a UCA-accredited center, we underscore our investment in and commitment to providing convenient, affordable, and quality healthcare to the communities we serve - the driving force propelling this organization," said Breeze.

Additionally, the organization achieved the UCA Antibiotic Stewardship Commendation, which requires urgent care centers to provide evidence demonstrating compliance with the Core Elements of Outpatient Antibiotic Stewardship developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Next Level Urgent Care, which increased the number of urgent care clinics and onsite employee health and wellness clinics amid an unprecedented global pandemic, continues to anticipate and innovate ahead of need, ensuring continuity of care and workplace safety.

The organization also added several prestigious business awards to its lists of accomplishments in 2020 and became one of the first clinics to launch clinical research trials on COVID-19 treatments.

The organization's commitment to helping businesses safely reopen amid ongoing COVID concerns has propelled the growth of their return to work COVID-19 Safety program and now their new Next Level PRIME program, enhancing employer-offered health benefits and the overall well-being of employees.

Next Level Urgent Care is part of a comprehensive network of physicians, professional healthcare providers and community partnerships, through which they are able to provide cohesive healthcare services for all ages and stages of life. Every clinic provides onsite X-ray, as well as a broad range of urgent and primary care services, seven days a week until 9 p.m.

About Next Level Urgent CareThe largest and fastest-growing Urgent Care organization in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care and its family of urgent cares and onsite employee health and wellness clinics across Houston are the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur focused on the customer experience and consistency of quality care - at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.

