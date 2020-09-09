Next Level Benefits Consultancy Launches HR Partnership & COVID-19 Crisis Response Center For Dallas Businesses

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Insurance Agency, a Dallas based benefits agency with operations in Texas, Florida, and Colorado has announced a major partnership to deliver much-needed risk management, human resources & employee communication support at no cost for their clients.

"HR guidance has always been a need for employers and now with the impact of COVID-19, C-Suite Executives and HR Leaders have even more questions that need answers," said Danny O'Connell, CEO of the growing agency. "We've developed a solution for companies to access the same scalable resources as larger employers without taking on additional expenses."

By partnering with ThinkHR, a robust technology platform to help businesses manage risk before, during, and after they are exposed, Next Level can better address HR issues. This level of management includes compliance tools, on-demand insights, a living handbook, live certified HR resources and a new COVID-19 Resource Center to offer valuable guidance in a new workplace.

In addition to much-needed HR expertise, this partnership delivers cost-saving solutions and access to expertise that can impact the bottom line for small to mid-size businesses. Our country is battling the growing crisis of the cost of healthcare and business leaders can take charge by finding the right partner.

"This is where we come in," says O'Connell. "We saw a serious knowledge gap in the market when it comes to CEOs and CFOs understanding their power to lower their benefits spend without sacrificing quality. With the right strategy, payroll structure, and employee engagement, companies can get a better handle on their total benefits spend and improve quality of care for their biggest asset - people."

Danny O'Connell shares, "Many companies - especially those with under 100 employees - rely on their benefits agency or look to PEOs for this support. This is a significant cost-driver when you look at the total cost of benefits administration beyond health insurance rates. Employers are forced to pay a premium well above the price of their insurance often times up to 3% of their total payroll and beyond, just to get this added HR support, which we provide now at no cost."

Next Level Insurance Agency clients often see their benefits spend reduced by up to 30% because the firm can deliver large company purchasing power down market. This new partnership helps employers who have engaged PEOs for the HR support see a dramatic reduction in the cost of administering their benefits, often by 80%, and gives employers access to markets they would not have otherwise seen for their insurance needs.

O'Connell explains, "We're confident in our ability to continually save employers on what is traditionally their second to third largest line item expense. With the addition of ThinkHR, coupled with Next Level's expertise, we are giving our clients a tremendous competitive edge for expansion.

"With Next Level plus ThinkHR, we receive support 12 hours a day to talk with a live certified HR specialist and receive a documented resolution for our files. We know that this year alone there have been 23 state and federal requirements to update employer handbooks - thanks to Next Level and ThinkHR's living handbook, we can automate those requirements instantly."

"This is just the beginning," said Alec Stewart, Principal at Davidson Stewart Morelock. "We can now handle our own POP and ERISA Wrap documents, helping us eliminate additional costs and streamline our operation. We're taking our business to the next level and giving our employers more, without increasing our costs."

"As an employer, this is the type of product and guidance that could not only be helpful to our clients, but our Firm as well, especially in light of COVID," said Ryan Browne, Partner of Reyes Browne Reilley.

Next Level continues to offer additional automation for their clients, including benefits administration, text-enabled enrollment communication, a custom benefits app with 24/7 support, personalized benefit tools, virtual enrollment experiences and an expert employee advocate support team.

Learn more about Next Level Insurance Agency at www.nextlevel.agency or contact their team at 469-329-0777.

