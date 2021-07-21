Next Hydrogen Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Raveel Afzaal, Chief Executive Officer, Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., ("Next Hydrogen" or the "Company") (TSXV: NXH), joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolysers that use water and electricity as inputs to create clean hydrogen for use as an energy source and to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen's innovative water electrolysis technology, with patented cell architecture, is designed to efficiently convert intermittent renewably-sourced electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Next Hydrogen's IP includes 38 granted patents with additional pending and a well-laid out product development roadmap for new product offerings, including both larger alkaline systems. For more information please visit: https://nexthydrogen.com/ .

Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange