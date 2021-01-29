Next Generation Indie Book Awards Further Diversifies Categories

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Generation Indie Book Awards (NGIBA) offers authors and illustrators the opportunity to showcase their work across 70 plus categories. The organization is dedicated to providing an inclusive opportunity for all writers and artists and has accordingly implemented several new categories to further diversify the portfolio and present additional opportunities for marginalized voices to be heard. These categories include: Activity Books (All Ages), African American History/Culture, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and/or Persons of Color), and Children's Picture Book #OwnVoices. The NGIBA has always offered an African American category; this year it was split into two separate categories, one for fiction and one for non-fiction.

While 2020 brought with it many challenges, it also brought opportunity. Advancements in technology, compassion, and a renewed sense of determination to succeed despite all odds, have fostered unprecedented change in how we receive, exchange, and share information. As a result, the NGIBA has added the following two categories to allow creators to share successes, struggles, and insight: COVID-19 Pandemic, and Virtual Learning.

The NGIBA is the world's largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. The organization's judges boast long careers spanning several major houses and years of experience in the publishing industry. The NGIBA receives thousands of submissions each year and winners are honored at an annual gala event. The advisory team at the NGIBA is dedicated to the literary community, equity and inclusion, and providing opportunities for all creatives to share their stories and celebrate their craft.

The submission deadline for the 2021 awards season is February 12, 2021. To enter or learn more about the program and past winners and finalists, visit https://indiebookawards.com/ .

