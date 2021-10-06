Next Generation Hiring App Pledges $1 Million In Support Of Fellow Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs and startup founders know the deck is stacked against them. Take limited resources and capital, add a sprinkle of competition, a dash of high fees of traditional recruiting sites, and mix it together with the volatility of a global pandemic, and attracting vital talent isn't just daunting but nearly impossible. It's no surprise that some report up to 90 percent of startups fail within their first few years.

Enter Hirect, an AI-driven mobile hiring app that recently launched a $1 million Startup Program to help fellow startups earn exposure and fill high priority positions with motivated, qualified candidates - for free.

"We have a simple mission, to help startups stand out and cut through the noise," says Brady Xu, CEO of Hirect U.S. "We know the hurdles they face, the competition to have their voices and ideas heard. This sponsorship will help startups promote their services, increase brand awareness, and connect them with amazing candidates."

In each of the last five years, more than three million jobs were created by startups nationwide.

Chosen startups receive free marketing on various social channels with the goal of reaching a million impressions across platforms. Selected CEOs and founders are invited to participate in virtual hiring events hosted by Hirect and its partners.

The first event, Hirect's Startup CEO Direct Hiring Palooza, attracted more than 10,000 virtual viewers. Hosted by industry influencers Jonathan Javier and Jerry Lee, CEO and COO of Wonsulting, which has 1.5 million social followers, six startup CEOs presented job openings while Hirect ran online advertising campaigns and provided digital assets as part of a free exposure package. Through Hirect's mobile app, attendees were able to chat directly with these CEOs immediately after the event to present their qualifications and arrange interviews.

The Program is open to startups nationwide, with 10 participating in the campaign to date and more in the pipeline.

"This is not how your parents found a job," added Xu. "The traditional hiring process that can stretch weeks or months doesn't match the pace of most startups - they need qualified candidates yesterday. Our platform meets that need and allows hiring managers to fill positions in as little as three or four days."

Christina Czap, Founder and CEO at Seer, a Y Combinator company and Program participant, agrees.

"In an early-stage startup, hiring your dream team is critical to your success," she says. "With Hirect, they have amazing candidates that you can connect to easily right in the platform and direct message them - it's amazing."

About HirectFounded in 2018, Hirect has more than a million registered users globally, including startup CEOs, founders, hiring managers, and job seekers. A mobile app based on direct messaging and real-time conversations, Hirect employs AI and advanced algorithms to help seamlessly connect companies and candidates. Download Hirect on the App Store or on Google Play.

