Next-Generation DeFiato Platform Turning Heads Ahead Of Its Inaugural DFO Coin Listing

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its listing event on BitForex which will take place on Dec. 14, 2020, DeFiato - the next-generation DeFi platform for staking/yield farming, is already attracting massive interest from potential users, with its user base en route to hitting 80,000 registered traders with verifiable email addresses within less than a week since the platform's first announcement. This makes it one of the fastest-growing communities for an upcoming DeFi project ever.

Developed by leading blockchain developers, cryptographers, research scientists, and experts from financial backgrounds, DeFiato is a new best-in-class cryptocurrency staking platform distinguished for its simplicity and security in serving B2B and B2C customers. To deliver on that promise, DeFiato is committed to bridging the gap between the digital economy and DeFi, by empowering all users to have access to financial freedom without any technical barriers. And at the same time, they can have the opportunity to earn a steady stream of passive income through staking/yield farming activities.

While the gathering of believers in the platform is growing exponentially, DeFiato is also gearing up for the inaugural listing of its DFO token on Bitforex, which takes place on Dec. 14, 2020 at 4 PM ( Singapore time). DFO is uniquely positioned to be the core element of the DeFiato ecosystem, which can be used to help spur exchange activities (discounted fees for both trading and withdrawals); while at the same time, it is serving as the membership ticket to all staking/yield farming services coming onstream now and in the future, continually contributing to the platform's growth, such as referral activities. Blockchain projects wanting to list their coins on DeFiato will also need to hold a required amount of DFO tokens.

Leading up to the listing event, DeFiato is also holding the Genesis Event exclusively for DFO holders. Starting from Dec. 12, users can start staking their DFO holdings and earn up to 3000% rewards. More information can be found here:

https://defiato.com/genesis

"We're on the mission to stretch the DFO token to its full potential by letting users benefit greatly through a range of its utilities and promotions across the ecosystem. But that's just the beginning, going forward, we will continually add enhancements to give users a fuller experience, arming them with a range of convenient tools and services while simultaneously upholding utmost security," said DeFiato Founder Dr. William H. Nguyen. "I am heartened by the overwhelming response since our first announcement, and I would like to thank all members in our community for their sincere enthusiasm and support. We hope to see everyone in our listing event on Bitforex this coming December 14."

William H. Nguyen, Ph.D. Founder of DeFiato William@defiato.com

