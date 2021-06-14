Next-Gen Work Platform Launched By Wearwell

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearwell LLC, a worldwide manufacturer of ergonomic mats, floors, and cable protectors, has now completed the final stages of its revolutionary new work platform system, known as FOUNDATION.

Unlike traditional platforms---assembled from old supplies, plywood, and metal with no uniform design---FOUNDATION is a modular platform system that provides quick assembly of elevated workspaces and platforms. This new system saves over 50% on labor alone and is environmentally friendly; the platform floor itself is made from 100% post-consumer recycled polypropylene.

"We're thrilled to bring an easy-to-use platform system to today's production teams," says John Moughler, Chief Business Development Officer with Wearwell. "FOUNDATION is a step up from custom-built platforms. You get an exact cost estimate, and remove the mystery of relying on outside expertise to plan and build your work platforms."

Moughler notes that with FOUNDATION, costs are cut through the elimination of the expensive materials and expertise required to build work platforms on-site. Now companies can plan their platform from a piece of graph paper, and assemble a raised work floor in minutes with a simple set of directions. "FOUNDATION is a key advancement and major cost-saver in our industry today."

FOUNDATION uses a lightweight, heavy-duty aluminum frame to safely support personnel and workloads. Heavy-duty and 100% recycled polypropylene floor tiles are added to create a raised floor. Tile designs include Diamond-Plate, Smooth, and Open for drainage.

The right access platform improves balance, ergonomics, and reduces the chances of slips and falls. FOUNDATION by Wearwell quickly covers large or small areas and takes the complexity out of work platform planning and assembly. A video showing how the new platform system works can be found at the bottom of this article. For more information about the raised work platform system FOUNDATION, please visit: Wearwell.com/FOUNDATION

About Wearwell: Wearwell is a global manufacturer, headquartered in the United States, with sales operations throughout North America, South America, and Europe. Since 1950, Wearwell has designed and patented products that prevent injuries, optimize performance, and position teams to compete in the toughest of all arenas -- business.

