Nexstar Media Names Jeff Miller Vice President And General Manager Of Its Media Operations In Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the appointment of Jeff Miller as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas (DMA #85). Mr. Miller will be responsible for overseeing Nexstar's KVEO-TV (NBC/CBS), valleycentral.com, and the Company's operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., providing services to KGBT-TV (TBD). Mr. Miller will begin his new duties immediately and report to Julie Pruett, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.'s broadcasting division.

Mr. Miller brings nearly 30 years of broadcast leadership experience to his new position with Nexstar, serving most recently as the Vice President and General Manager of KPTM-TV (FOX) and KXVO-TV (CW) in Omaha, Nebraska (DMA #72), since 2010. Under his leadership, both stations expanded local programming significantly, launching new afternoon and evening newscasts, live broadcasts of Thursday night high school football games, and two new lifestyle shows, "Omaha Life" and "Breakfast with Becka." He and his team also generated substantial gains in digital revenue by establishing several unique marketing initiatives that grew page views and unique visitors to the stations' websites and mobile apps. Mr. Miller was also responsible for spearheading the development of a variety of important community partnerships within greater Omaha, including the United Way, Red Cross, and Teammates, a mentoring program for Omaha youth, started by legendary Nebraska University football coach, Tom Osborne.

Prior to joining KPTM-TV/KXVO-TV, Mr. Miller served as Vice President and General Manager of KMEG-TV and KPTH-TV in Sioux City, Iowa, and before that he held a series of broadcast sales and marketing roles of increasing importance in such markets as Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and Jackson, Mississippi.

"Jeff's proven leadership experience, his innovative approach to developing new local content for viewers and digital users, and his results-driven approach, make him the ideal candidate to lead our broadcasting and digital operations in Brownsville/Harlingen and oversee our relationship in the market with Mission Broadcasting," said Ms. Pruett. "Importantly, Jeff has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding and natural talent for developing effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners. His record of high performance over 30 years will serve him well; we look forward to celebrating the successes to come under Jeff's leadership of KVEO-TV, valleycentral.com, and Mission Broadcasting, Inc's KGBT-TV."

Commenting on his new position with Nexstar, Jeff Miller said, "I am grateful to Nexstar for this opportunity and for the chance to continue the legacy of service provided to the local community by these critically important media properties. Nexstar's emphasis on localism, together with its ability to forge unique advertising and marketing solutions for its clients is an unbeatable combination. I am excited about the opportunity to work along the talented staffs at KVEO-TV, valleycentral.com, and KGBT-TV, and I can't wait to get started."

Mr. Miller has been an active participant in industry-related groups and community organizations throughout his career, serving on the Board of Directors for the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, the TVB Sales Advisory Board, and as a member of the Omaha Business Ethics Alliance and Nonprofit Association of the Midlands.

Mr. Miller received his Bachelor's degree in Television Sales and Management from Ball State University, and his Master's degree in Negotiation and Dispute Resolution from Creighton University. He also studied marketing and management at Disney University. He and his wife, Crystal, have been married for nine years and have four children. They will be immediately relocating to the Brownsville/Harlingen area.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) - Get Report is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005086/en/