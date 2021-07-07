Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Donna D'Amico To Vice President And General Manager Of Its Media Operations In Colorado Springs, Colorado

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Donna D'Amico has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of its media operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA #82), overseeing KXRM-TV (FOX), KXTU-TV (CW) and FOX21News.com. Ms. D'Amico will begin her new duties immediately and report to Matthew Rosenfeld, Nexstar Media Inc.'s Senior Vice President and Regional Manager.

Ms. D'Amico brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in broadcast marketing and sales to her new role. Since 2016, she has served as Nexstar's Director of Sales for KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV, during which time she expanded the stations' existing sales and marketing operations to achieve substantial gains in new linear and digital advertising revenues. Ms. D'Amico also led the creation of an innovative annual sales program at the stations, attracting new advertisers and consistently growing incremental advertising revenue.

Ms. D'Amico has demonstrated the ability to develop new local content, spearheading the sales plan and revenue approach for KXRM-TV's "Loving, Living Local," a lifestyle program featuring stories about health and wellness, family fun, and the local entertainment scene, as well as "Overtime," a Friday sports highlight show featuring local high school athletes. She also helped create and launch revenue and content partnerships with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks USL Soccer team, the U.S. Airforce Academy, and the U.S. Senior Open when it was held at the area's Broadmoor Golf Club in 2018.

Before joining KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV in 2016, Ms. D'Amico held a variety of sales and sales management positions of increasing responsibility, serving as Local Sales Manager at KDVR-TV/KWGN-TV in Denver, CO (DMA# 17), Integrated Marketing Manager at WOIO-TV/WUAB-TV in Cleveland, OH (DMA# 19), and Regional Account Manager at KRQE-TV/KASA-TV in Santa Fe, NM (DMA# 46). From late-2003 to December 2005, she served as General Sales Manager for KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV. Ms. D'Amico began her broadcast sales career as an account executive with WJW-TV in Cleveland in 1992.

"Donna's proven sales leadership experience, her innovative and forward-thinking approach to developing new revenue and content initiatives, and her results-driven performance make her the ideal candidate to lead our broadcasting and digital operations in Colorado Springs," said Mr. Rosenfeld. "Throughout her career, and especially during her most recent tenure at KXRM-TV and KXTU-TV, Donna has grown revenue, expanded content, and developed effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners. Her lengthy track record of success over 30 years will serve her well in her new leadership role, and we're looking forward to celebrating the successes to come under her leadership of the talented staff in Colorado Springs."

Commenting on her new position, Ms. D'Amico said, "I am grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to expand my role and lead the company's Colorado Springs media operations, building upon the strong legacy of service to the community established by KXRM-TV, KXTU-TV, and FOX21News.com. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented staff, including our strong local news team and an exceptional sales team that is well-versed in creating unique cross-platform solutions for our advertising and marketing clients. I am excited by what lies ahead."

Ms. D'Amico has been an active participant in industry-related groups and community organizations throughout her career. She has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Esperanza Domestic Violence Shelter, and Restore Innocence, and was a member of the advisory board for the Detroit Chrysler Dealer Group. Ms. D'Amico also was an instructor in communication and journalism at Metro State College in Denver.

Ms. D'Amico and her husband, Ed, reside in Colorado Springs. They have three adult children: Spencer, Erin, and Emily.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) - Get Report is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

