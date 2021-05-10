Nexstar Media Inc. Appoints Jim Rose As Vice President And General Manager Of Its Broadcast And Digital Operations In San Francisco, California

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Jim Rose has been named Vice President and General Manager of its San Francisco operations (DMA #6), overseeing KRON-TV (MyNetwork), KRON4.com and KRONOn.TV, the first local 24-hour digital streaming news application available to Bay Area viewers and users anytime, anywhere. Mr. Rose will begin his new duties on May 17 and report to Matthew Rosenfeld, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.'s broadcasting division.

Mr. Rose brings more than thirty years of broadcast management, programming, research, and sales experience to his role at Nexstar. Throughout his career, he has consistently grown revenue and profitability by identifying and cultivating accretive, non-traditional revenue through a variety of innovative cross-platform marketing initiatives and sponsorship opportunities. Through his leadership, Mr. Rose has successfully demonstrated the importance of creating unique and innovative strategies for advertising and marketing clients, as well as connecting local businesses with non-profit organizations to achieve mutual outreach and local service goals.

Mr. Rose has held multiple leadership positions over the past two decades and for the past five years has served as President and General Manager of the KING 5 Media Group in Seattle, WA (DMA #12) with oversight of KING-TV (NBC), KONG-TV (Ind), and their related digital and social media channels. During his tenure, KING 5 expanded its local news, created or expanded several meaningful partnerships with major advertiser and community organizations in Seattle and enhanced dedication to locally-based initiatives, like KING-TV's partnership with Northwest Harvest, working to diminish food insecurity in the greater Seattle area.

"Jim is an exceptional broadcast, sales, and marketing executive with an impressive career spanning more than 30 years," said Mr. Rosenfeld. "Together, our San Francisco linear and digital media platforms produce more than 122 hours of locally-originated weekly content for Bay Area viewers and users. Jim fully comprehends the breadth of KRON 4's commitment to excellence and has the experience necessary to lead the station's talented staff. Jim has a long track-record of creating unique local content, growing local audiences, and effectively crafting appropriate linear and digital advertising solutions to meet the needs of advertisers and marketers. I am confident that his vast broadcasting, content, sales expertise, and commitment to localism will enhance the leadership position of our San Francisco operations, build upon the achievements of the KRON 4 team, and strengthen our overall footprint across the west coast."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rose said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Nexstar's team in San Francisco. The impressive commitment to quality journalism at KRON 4 and its strength in broadcast, digital and social media service to Bay Area audiences and advertisers is competitively unparalleled. I'm particularly looking forward to working with the talented staff at the Bay Area's local news station. Nexstar's wholehearted commitment to quality, hyper-local content and omni-channel delivery is setting new standards in our industry, and I couldn't be prouder to join Nexstar and the KRON 4 team."

Mr. Rose earned his BS in communications media from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and later was the recipient of the university's Distinguished Alumni Award. He is an active participant in industry-related groups and served as a Board Chair of the Washington State Broadcasters Association. He is also an active member of a variety of community organizations and is Vice Chairman of the Board for the King County chapter of the American Red Cross and as a board member of ArtsFund, a community benefit organization that supports the region's nonprofit arts sector.

Mr. Rose and his husband, Eric, have been together for 27 years and will be relocating to the San Francisco area. They have one adult son, Isaac.

