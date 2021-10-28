Nexstar Media Group Promotes Dana Zimmer To President Of Distribution

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) today announced the promotion of Dana Zimmer to President of Distribution, effective immediately. Since joining Nexstar in 2019, Ms. Zimmer has overseen the distribution of Nexstar's billion-dollar-plus broadcast and television content portfolio across the cable, satellite, telco, and digital media industries, including 199 local television stations, representing approximately 39 percent of the television households in the United States (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount), and NewsNation, Nexstar's national cable news and entertainment network. In this capacity, she successfully led retransmission consent agreements with MVPDs and virtual-MVPDs, as well as content negotiations with the company's television network partners, Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC and CW. Ms. Zimmer will continue to report to Nexstar's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Perry Sook.

"Over the last two years, Dana has significantly expanded the reach of Nexstar's local television stations and NewsNation, especially among digital and streaming users," said Mr. Sook. "At the same time, she's led negotiations with our distribution and network partners resulting in the consistent growth of Nexstar's retransmission and carriage revenues. This promotion is well-deserved, and we look forward to more success with Dana overseeing our distribution strategy."

Commenting on her promotion, Ms. Zimmer said, "I'm grateful to Perry and Nexstar's Board of Directors for their continued confidence in me. Nexstar's industry-leading local news, sports, and entertainment programming generate enormous value for the company and its network and distribution partners, and we believe there is a lot of opportunity to expand our footprint even further as we move forward."

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) - Get Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Class A Report is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates Best Reviews, The Hill, and 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when, and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

