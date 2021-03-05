NEXS Research & Development Group, Inc. Partners With BLVD Medical To Address National PPE Shortages And Counterfeit Medical Supplies

BALTIMORE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXS Research & Development Group is proud to announce a major advancement in its efforts to protect frontline medical, research, and pharmaceutical staff. In partnership with BLVD Medical, NEXS is bringing affordable personal protective equipment (PPE) to underserved practitioners nationwide. Over the past year of COVID preparedness and resistance, BLVD Medical has stepped up to bring life-saving PPE to small-to mid-size businesses and institutions, as well as state agencies and local municipalities. BLVD Medical's experience and supplier relationships have helped clients side-step the pitfalls presented by opportunists in the PPE industry, and BLVD has cultivated a track record of reliable delivery and client loyalty.

"This partnership will enable our company to extend our reach into the medical distribution sector and support national efforts in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19," says Dr. Marc Nelson, Chairman of the Board at NEXS Research & Development Group.

NEXS and BLVD Medical have accelerated ramp-up timelines to make critical PPE available immediately to qualified entities. Inquiries should be directed to info@BLVDMedical.com.

NEXS Research & Development Group's team is constantly keeping up with medical trends and technology and strives to find better ways to improve the health of our patients in an ever-changing industry. Our experienced professionals stay current about the latest drug trends. NEXS maintains the highest level of safety when it comes to testing, manufacturing, and transferring products.

BLVD Medical leverages its decades of executive experience along with manufacturing and logistics relationships to be the reliable source of PPE for businesses and institutions nationwide. BLVD is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and is proud to partner with U.S. Veteran-led organizations.

