NexImmune To Present At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., being held November 10-14, 2021.

Poster Presentation:

Title: High throughput screening of HPV-antigen peptides and expansion of tumor-specific T cells for adoptive cell therapy of HPV-associated malignancies Abstract Number: 97 Authors: David Langan, PhD; Jourdain Lemaster; Lauren Suarez, PhD; Pratima Kunwar, PhD; Sojung Kim, PhD; Mathias Oelke, PhD Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021; Poster Hall Hours: 7 am-8:30 pm EST

Title: In vivo and in vitro characterization of AIM ACT, a novel nanoparticle-based technology, expanded MART-1 specific T cells Abstract Number: 202 Authors: Ruipeng Wang, PhD; Lauren Suarez, PhD; Emily Lu, PhD; Pratima Kunwar, PhD; Daniel Dembrow; Sojung Kim, PhD; Mathias Oelke, PhD Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021; Poster Hall Hours: 7 am-8:30 pm EST

All posters presented at the poster hall will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the SITC 36th Annual Meeting.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body's own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune's approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

NexImmune's two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to 3 or more prior lines of therapy, respectively. NexImmune is also developing new AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of NexImmune, Inc. (the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our planned and ongoing clinical studies for the Company's product candidates, including NEXI-001 and NEXI-002; the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress, release of data from and results of those planned and ongoing clinical studies; and the utility of prior preclinical and clinical data in determining future clinical results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2021, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

Contacts

Investors and Media:Chad Rubin, SVP Corporate AffairsNexImmune, Inc. crubin@neximmune.com