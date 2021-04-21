NexImmune Appoints Chad Rubin As Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Mr. Rubin most recently served as Managing Director, Co-Head Life Sciences for Solebury Trout

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Chad Rubin has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. Mr. Rubin will be responsible for all corporate communications, along with involvement in investor and capital markets activities. He joins NexImmune with more than 20 years of experience in investor relations, investment banking and capital markets within the biotechnology sector.

"Chad is an important addition to our senior leadership team," said Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer of NexImmune. "We welcome his breadth of experience in the biotech industry, well-established relationships with the financial community and deep understanding of financial communications and capital markets. He served as a valuable strategic consultant to the company for six years as part of the Solebury Trout, and we look forward to his continued contribution as we continue to evolve NexImmune from a private, development-stage company to a public, clinically driven organization advancing cell-mediated immunotherapy drug candidates for the benefit of patients facing a number of difficult-to-treat diseases."

Mr. Rubin joins NexImmune from Solebury Trout, a leading investor relations, strategic advisory and capital markets advisor in the life sciences sector, where he was a Managing Director. He most recently served as co-head of the Trout team that provides strategic counsel on investor relations and communication strategies, while also serving as an advisor on capital formation transactions for both private and public biotechnology companies. Mr. Rubin also sits on the Board of Trustees for the Histiocytosis Association, an organization addressing the needs of patients and families dealing with histiocytic disorders and leading the search for a cure.

"This is an exciting time to join NexImmune. The Company's proprietary nanotechnology platform has the potential to positively impact patients facing cancer, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. I am honored to be able to contribute to the team as we advance our first two product candidates in Phase 1/2 clinical trials," said Mr. Rubin.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body's own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune's approach is its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. NexImmune's precision technology and unique scientific approach offer promise in restoring hope for patients suffering from cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases by directing specific immune responses to attack or moderate cells and other infectious agents causing the underlying disease.

NexImmune's two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. In these clinical trials, AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate, and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine the anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency, and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of NexImmune, Inc. (the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020; the sufficiency of the Company's current cash and cash equivalents to fund its planned operations through the second quarter of 2022; our planned and ongoing clinical studies for the Company's product candidates, including NEXI-001 and NEXI-002; the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress, release of data from and results of those planned and ongoing clinical studies; and the utility of prior preclinical and clinical data in determining future clinical results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2021, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

Contacts

Investors:Chad RubinNexImmune646-378-2947 crubin@neximmune.com

Media:Mike BeyerSam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications312-961-2502 mikebeyer@sambrown.com