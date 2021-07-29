Nexii Plans Green Manufacturing Plant In Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexii Building Solutions Inc. ( Nexii) and Buffalo Construction, Inc. have teamed up to bring a green manufacturing plant to the Louisville area. The plant will create hundreds of new green jobs locally and will produce sustainable building and retrofit products for projects across the southern and eastern United States.

As the newest Nexii Certified Manufacturer (NCM), Buffalo Construction, Inc. will be the local owner and operator of the new Kentucky plant. However, as part of the NCM program, Buffalo Construction, Inc. has sights to potentially expand and launch additional green manufacturing plants in other U.S. regions in future.

As a NCM, Buffalo Construction, Inc. is provided access to Nexii's innovative building systems and proprietary building material, Nexiite. Nexiite is a proprietary blend of readily available ingredients, with no ILFI Red List toxic substances, has comparable properties to concrete, but contains no Portland cement or lime, significantly reducing end-to-end carbon emissions.

Nexiite is used to create Nexii Panels for use in commercial, industrial and residential buildings. Nexii NCMs precision-manufacture panels that are flat-packed and transported direct to site where they are bolted together and rapidly assembled. This cost-competitive building solution creates sustainable, disaster-resilient buildings with reduced emissions, up to 75% shorter build times, and near-zero on-site waste.

NCMs are instrumental to Nexii's aggressive expansion plans, focused on accelerating the supply of sustainable buildings and building products, and expanding green jobs across North America. NCM projects currently include a Pittsburgh plant being built in partnership with actor Michael Keaton; a plant under construction in Hazleton, PA in partnership with Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco; and five plants operating or under construction across the United States and Canada.

"Buffalo Construction, Inc. has a responsibility to our community at home and at large to commit to green and sustainable construction means and methods," says John Hunter, COO of Buffalo Construction, Inc. "As we expect to employ more than 200 new teammates, we are grateful to serve as a Nexii partner and a conduit to extend this innovation into mainstream construction." Hunter continues, "Knowing buildings and construction are responsible for 39% of global emissions, our client and vendor partners share our commitment to Building Better! We look forward to our partnership and Nexii solutions helping to address industry, social, and environmental opportunities."

Buffalo Construction, Inc. is one of the largest commercial construction companies in the region, with a portfolio of projects and licensures spanning 49 states and client partners including Chick-fil-A, Choice Hotels, Love's Travel Stops, Texas Roadhouse and University of Louisville.

"We are on a mission to change buildings and construction using our breakthrough technology, bringing high-performance sustainable building solutions to every sector of business and every area of the world," commented Nexii CEO, Stephen Sidwell. "We rely on committed partners like Buffalo Construction, Inc. to accelerate this mission, bringing green jobs and sustainable building products to key territories like Kentucky, and surrounding cities and States."

To date, Nexii Panels have been used in industrial, commercial rental units, single story commercial buildings and retrofit projects, as well as high performance envelope systems and residential buildings. Recent projects include an energy-saving exterior building envelope for a Courtyard Marriott ; a first-of-its-kind sustainably built Starbucks , constructed in six days and reducing the store's emissions by 30 percent; and projects for clients including Popeyes and A&W Restaurants.

Nexii's ambitious growth plans have recently been bolstered by several high-profile partnerships—including naming Honeywell its exclusive buildings technologies supplier and collaborating with JLL to help identify additional NCMs across North America.

About NexiiNexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market. For more information, visit www.nexii.com or connect with us on Instagram ( @NexiiBuilds), Twitter ( @NexiiBuilds) or LinkedIn ( Nexii Building Solutions).

About Buffalo ConstructionBuffalo Construction, Inc. is driven by the pursuit of Building Better! As a Solutions Partner, Buffalo Construction, Inc., fosters a collaborative environment of exploration, innovation, and execution. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Buffalo Construction, Inc. has a presence in 49 states with expertise in a variety of markets, including restaurant, hospitality, fuel, retail and multi-family. Whether starting from a seed of an idea or developing a current investment, the Buffalo Construction, Inc. team and their portfolio of services has the capabilities to bring any project to life from design through development, construction, and operations. Building Better! delivers on one overriding promise: to do the right thing every time, no matter what. For more information, visit www.buffaloconstruction.com.

