NexHealth Acquires Enlive To Bring Integrated Paperless Forms To Healthcare Practices & Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexHealth, the premier Patient Experience Platform, announced today it has acquired Enlive, the paperless digital forms company located in Fullerton, CA. The acquisition is part of a broader effort on behalf of NexHealth to expand the platform that allows healthcare practices and developers to offer EHR integrated patient scheduling, communication, payments, and more.

With this acquisition, NexHealth will offer HIPAA-compliant online forms that seamlessly integrate with EHR systems such as Dentrix, Eaglesoft, and Practice Web. Paperless forms solve long-standing difficulties that healthcare practices have faced with paper-based forms, including data entry, filing, shredding, and scanning patient paperwork.

With NexHealth, healthcare providers can now easily create (or convert) online forms and use them across the web or within email and text messages. Patient responses are synced automatically to the appropriate patient record within their practice management system. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, saving time for patients and staff. It also reduces the potential for mistakes and misplaced paperwork.

"NexHealth and Enlive joining forces means dental and healthcare practices have the best digital patient experience solution on the market today, at least five years ahead of the nearest competitor," says NexHealth CEO Alamin Uddin. "From patients discovering the doctor on Google, scheduling an appointment in real-time, to filling out their paperwork - these tasks can now be taken care of through one seamless platform."

"Incorporating Enlive's paperless forms technology into the NexHealth platform means that now, both practices and developers can digitize every step of the patient journey," says Nimitt Shah, the CEO and co-founder of Enlive.

Like their existing solutions for online booking and patient communications, NexHealth plans on making integrated, paperless forms available to developers through their Universal EHR API as well.

About NexHealth

NexHealth is the Patient Experience Platform helping thousands of doctors, hundreds of developers, and millions of patients with EHR-integrated real-time online scheduling, patient communications, digital paperwork, and more.

NexHealth was founded in 2017 by Alamin Uddin and Waleed Asif, both recognized by Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2018 for Healthcare innovation. NexHealth's mission is to accelerate healthcare innovation by connecting patients, doctors, and developers.

About Enlive

Enlive started in 2010 as an IT company seeking to reduce paper usage, save time, prevent data input mistakes, and save money for dental practices. Ease of use for both staff and patients, beautiful layout in native forms, and the ability to use existing forms are what make Enlive the leading choice for the thriving dental office.

Further, Enlive Dental develops and offers mobile and tablet computing technology to clinical and front office operations. The Enlive platform is a complete bundle of easy-to-use paperless software that helps dental practices become more efficient and engage with patients.

