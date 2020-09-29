NexGen Mining To Capitalize On Gold Market Surge

NexGen Mining Incorporated ("OTCPK: NXGM") ("NexGen" or the "Company") announces the company is in the process of evaluating and acquiring an advanced stage gold and silver metal project in Nevada and positioned for substantial growth when a precious metal asset acquisition is complete.

