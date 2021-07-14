NexGen Mining Announces A $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement And The Closing Of The First Tranche Of $400,000

NexGen Mining Incorporated ("OTCPK:NXGM") ("NexGen" or the "Company"), today announced that it has initiated a $500,000 non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per share, on July 9, 2021. The company closed the first tranche of $400,000 (8,000,000 shares). The remaining is anticipated to be closed shortly after.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities sold in this private placement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described in this press release, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language, such as the words "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," or "scheduled to," or other similar words, or the negative of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable or similar language, or by discussion of strategy or intentions. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

