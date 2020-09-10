Nexen Tire Launches All-New Mobile App Helping Consumers Find The Perfect Tires And Nearest Dealers

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire America, Inc., a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV/light truck and winter tire technology, today announced the launch and availability of its all-new mobile app designed to make finding the right tires easier than ever. On-the-go consumers can now use their smartphone or tablet to easily navigate through Nexen Tire's complete tire line up using newly introduced search features. In addition to the standard year, make and model or tire-size searches, consumers can also use the app's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) scanner tool to find the precise tire for their vehicle.

The app also features an interactive augmented reality (AR) function allowing consumers to visualize in real-time how a new set of Nexen tires will look on their vehicle. Nexen Tire's new app also features a Dealer Locator search function which allows users to request more information and even request an appointment at their nearest Nexen Tire dealer.

Key features of Nexen Tire's all-new tire-finder app include:

Simplified tire finder allows consumers to search by vehicle application, VIN scan or tire size

Detailed information on all Nexen tires, including available sizes, speed rating, treadwear rating, weight ratings, reviews and more

Interactive experience creates a modern shopping experience customizable to the user's specific needs

Quick and easy appointment/estimate requests at your nearest preferred Nexen Tire dealer location

Ability to register tires, review warranty policies, Nexen's social media and more!

In addition to the new app, the company's website has received several updates to its Dealer Finder tool. Consumers can use this tool to connect with an authorized Nexen Tire dealer and learn more about Nexen Tire's industry-leading warranty. The Nexen Total Coverage Warranty TM offers a treadwear mileage warranty, one-year limited road-hazard warranty and a 36-month 24/7 roadside-assistance program. Nexen also offers a 45-day satisfaction guarantee trial allowing customers to "test drive" specific tires for a 45-day or 500-mile period - whichever comes first.

"Shopping for tires can be confusing and complex, but it doesn't have to be and we're confident our all-new app will help simplify the process for drivers everywhere. We want to make tire shopping as fun and easy as possible, while also ensuring customers feel confident with their decisions. We believe our app and the updates to our website do that for our customers," said John Hagan, executive vice president of sales for Nexen Tire America, Inc. "By seamlessly integrating the process of finding the perfect tire and the ability to request an appointment, we've given our customers the perfect one-stop-shop for their tire-buying experience."

Nexen's latest app is available to both Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded through the iTunes and Google Play app stores.

Visit the company's Dealer Finder to experience new features, find the nearest Nexen Tire dealer or request an appointment.

For more information, please contact media@nexentireusa.com or call (310) 374-6177.

About Nexen Tire:Inspired by Nexen's global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires - from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters - Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, CUV/SUV/light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price.

Find out more about how Nexen Tire has your back: #NexenHero #NexenTire #WeGotYou #NexenRacing

Or Contact: Media@NexenTireUSA.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexen-tire-launches-all-new-mobile-app-helping-consumers-find-the-perfect-tires-and-nearest-dealers-301127061.html

SOURCE Nexen Tire America