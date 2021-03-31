NEXE Announces Xoma Superfoods ECommerce Store Is On Track For April 6 Launch

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that the company is on track to launch its Xoma Superfoods store on April...

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that the company is on track to launch its Xoma Superfoods store on April 6, featuring its XOMA Coffee Fortified with MCT.

The Company's second formulation, Mindful Mushroom, will be available to order in the store on the week of April 11. Mindful Mushroom is a dark roast coffee fortified with chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane. Mushroom-fortified products are growing in popularity and are a source of fibre, protein and antioxidants also known to have a host of health benefits.

The eCommerce store will offer Xoma Superfoods coffee products packaged in NEXE's fully-compostable, plant-based capsules, which are compatible with Keurig single-serve coffee brewing systems. Each will be available in 12-count packages.

The Company's initial pilot launch of its XOMA Coffee Fortified with MCT featuring 3-count packages of the product sold out within 24 hours.

"We have received a significant amount of interest not only in these coffee products themselves, but also great interest in a subscription model for the products," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "Consumers are focused on incorporating products into their lives that can support their health, now more than ever, as well as the health of the environment. We are making this as convenient as possible with our Xoma products. A subscription model makes this even easier for our customers, so they have one less thing to remember to shop for."

About XOMA SuperfoodsXOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. Xoma Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood creamers packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $30M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

