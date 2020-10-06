NEXCOM's TCA 5170 Verified An Intel® Select Solution For Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) With CentOS

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM proudly announces that its TCA 5170 uCPE is now an Intel® Select Solution for Universal Customer Premises Equipment ( uCPE), verified for CentOS.

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM proudly announces that its TCA 5170 uCPE is now an Intel® Select Solution for Universal Customer Premises Equipment ( uCPE), verified for CentOS. The hardware-software integration of NEXCOM's TCA 5170, powered by Intel's powerful Xeon® D processor, with an optimized software stack, enable communication service providers (CommSPs) to deliver agile service provisioning at the edge.

NEXCOM's 1U rackmount uCPE TCA 5170 is a platform designed to help branch offices and small-to-medium-sized businesses set up systems based on network functions virtualization (NFV). In delivering carrier-grade performance and flexible deployment, the platform combines excellent multi-core CPU performance, accelerated data cryptography with Intel® QAT technology, redundant power supply, and server-grade LAN functions in a small form factor. This 1U rackmount uCPE creates virtualized environments for flexible VNF deployments in enterprises and branch offices.

With NEXCOM's TCA 5170 uCPE "one-stop shop," small businesses can simplify their lives with self-managed networking and cloud services and expanded software choices, while amplifying productivity with newer 5G and IoT technologies.

About NEXCOM:

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and networking technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS' network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, UTM, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, Router, SD-WAN, and other network applications.

