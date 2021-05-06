NEXCOM Develops Advanced 5G Solution Based On Award Winning Thales Cinterion IoT Technology

TAIPEI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, is launching a new universal customer premises equipment ( uCPE ) solution to meet the massive demand of wireless connectivity in today's dynamic IT environments.

TAIPEI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, is launching a new universal customer premises equipment ( uCPE ) solution to meet the massive demand of wireless connectivity in today's dynamic IT environments. NEXCOM's latest arrival to their expanding uCPE product line, the DTA 1164W , leverages the award-winning Thales Cinterion® MV31-W Ultra High Speed IoT Modem Card to deliver 5G cellular connectivity and capabilities. Together, the Intel Atom® C3000R processor powered uCPE packs enhanced security features that deliver excellent performance per watt and PoE (Power over Ethernet) functionality while providing multiple connectivity options, such as WiFi5/6 and 4G LTE/5G in a single compact appliance.

This long-awaited 5G enabling network appliance has received high attention from notable operators in Taiwan and key players in the telecom sectors across the world. Wireless broadband has triggered IT professionals to seek cost and time efficient alternatives for fast deployment and easy maintenance without sacrificing networking and computing performance. The DTA 1164W--designed under such context--provides a great solution that showcases all the features needed by a variety of IT scenarios.

"To collaborate with Thales for 5G enabling is a strategic move from NEXCOM in terms of product positioning and marketing," said Allan Chiu, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "We are proud to have such a reliable partner as Thales whose expertise and global presence helps NEXCOM not only during the development stage, but also for the entire product life cycle, including sales and services, and we will continue to work together on further challenges."

"The Thales partnership with NEXCOM brings 5G cellular connectivity to this first-of-its-kind 5G universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) and it marks a significant transformation in wireless connectivity," said Sashidhar Thothadri, VP IoT Products Global Sales, Analytics & IoT Solutions, Thales. "Our award-winning Cinterion IoT Modem Card delivers ultra-high-speed 5G enhanced mobile broadband with 4G fallback, ensuring extremely low latency and higher throughput. With trusted 5G reliability, uCPE delivers the most advanced and secured capabilities to meet the most demanding last mile connectivity priorities.

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance , Load Balancer, uCPE , Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

